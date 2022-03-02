India's 1st jhatka biryani brand Kulhad Biryani trending on social media

March 2: A sense of excitement is seen among biryani lovers since the announcement about the Kulhad biryani brand was made by Tajinder Bagga. It has been three days since this venture was announced on social platforms with an immediate 500 franchise request as per sources. As per the recent data, the sale of biryani had beaten the sale of pizza. Swiggy and Zomato also confirmed that they have received 90 biryani orders per minute in 2020, which shifted to 115 orders in 2021.

So what exactly is this kulhad biryani, and why are people showing so much interest in it? As we can see through pictures on social media, a trend stating India's first Jhatka biryani brand, Kulhad biryani, is trending. Though much is not known about Kulhad biryani yet but indeed, the Biryani has been ruling the list of Indian favorite delicacies for ages. It can be the sole reason why Tajinder Bagga chooses this trade!

Tajinder Bagga cleared that either the last week of March or the first week of April is the tentative date for this launch. Mr. Tajinder Bagga also said within six months, he has a target of opening multiple franchises in Delhi NCR. He wants to take this Kulhad biryani on a national level within a year.

When we enquired, is it simple to connect to this brand? He said, "For franchise inquiry, simply mail us at kulhadbiryani@gmail.com or connect with us through kulhadbiryani.com.

Don't be amazed if Kulhad biryani starts trending over your food ordering app soon!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.