India's Fastest Wind + Solar Hybrid Project Operational by Onix Renewable

India, July 28, 2023: Recently, Onix Renewable Pvt. Ltd., the leader in the wind and solar energy sectors and Gujarat's first and India's fastest hybrid project, has been commissioned by its power generation capacity of 45.80 MW. This environmentally beneficial project is currently benefiting many industries with electricity. A combination of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, is used to generate power in what are known as wind-solar hybrid systems. The system is designed to use solar panels and wind turbine generators to generate electricity.

In this regard, Mr. Divyesh Savaliya, Chairman of Onix Renewable, said, "Onix Renewable Pvt. Ltd., operating since 2008, has gained tremendous expertise in providing supported services, while Onix Solar, an energy and environmental solution provider, has installed 45.80 MW of wind-solar hybrid captive power in the state of Gujarat. The plant has started. It has an installed capacity of 24.3 MW of wind power and 21.50 MW of solar power. The plant is estimated to reduce the carbon equivalent of 1,11,700 tons per year. Working in a vast area of 125 acres, this huge project has been completed in a very short time of just 4 months with zero accidents. A total of 9 wind turbine generators and more than 50,000 solar modules (panels) have been installed in this project. 50 km from Rajkot at a distance of and at Neknam Village (Morbi District), this project has been commissioned as Gujarat's first and India's fastest hybrid project.

This state-of-the-art hybrid wind and solar project by Onix Renewable paves the way for a greener future. The establishment of wind, solar, and hybrid power plants in Gujarat is a major step in this direction. As the government promotes green energy, Onix Solar is emerging with a leading position in hybrid projects and solar energy, an all-new segment of the renewable energy sector.

We have another 60 MW Hybrid project in Gujarat state, and a 500+ MW project by Onix is in progress. So for corporate industries, investors should contact technical@onixgroup.in or 9773129386 to book their captive plants in upcoming projects.

