India’s Favourite Children’s Literature Festival – Kukdukoo is Back!

India’s Favourite Children’s Literature Festival – Kukdukoo Lit Fest is back in town with its third edition. Starting from Saturday, 26th March 2022, the two-day-long literary expedition and a uniquely interactive event for children is all geared up to intrigue the kids and imbibe the habit of reading in them with a bunch of fun-filled & exciting sessions and performances, this time in Gurgaon.

Through this festival, KLF intends to create a buzz and built awareness about reading physical books and storytelling among children and their parents.

Right from Author Sessions, Storytelling, Theatre Shows to Clowning Shows and Book Fair; the event will takethe attendees through the world of literature, poetry, visual and performing arts; all under one roof. Spread across different tracks for 3 to13-year-olds, the event will focus on bringing the children to experience; engage; learn; and scribble. Besides this, the fest will also connect with the parents’ community through discussion on topics like ‘storytelling or parents’, ‘financial literacy for children’ and other such parenting matters. The event will also host a Kukdukoo HAAT to shop the creative way along with the Food Junction.

Expressing his excitement about the event, Mr.Avishek Roy, Co-Founder, Kukdukoo, said, “We need a directional change to move our young children away from gadgets and malls and bring them closer to reading and storytelling. This is an effort to move the needle in that direction. We are extremely excited to welcome the parents of Gurgaon- Delhi-NCR to attend the event in maximum numbers. I would also like to thank a few schools of Gurgaon like Suncity World, Kunskapsskolan, Shiv Nadar, Mount Olympus who are supporting us and encouraging their parent community to bring their children to attend this literary event”.

Mr.Jugmendra Baliyan, Co-Founder, Kukdukoo further added “With this fest, our intention is simple and clear – to keep the kids engaged while also igniting their minds through reading.”

This euphoric gala will witness the presence of prominent personalities including Authors like Maneka Gandhi, Paro Anand, Venita Coelho, Varsha Seshan; Story Tellers - Jeeva Raghunath, Janaki Sabesh, Ramya Srinidhi and Theatre artists – Imran Khan, Mohd. Shameem and Garima Arya to name a few.

Besides this, the third edition of the Lit Fest will bring forth 14 Eminent Book Authors, 18 Renowned Storytellers, 12 Prominent Theatre Artists, 10,000 + Books by Indian and international children’s authors.

As per the schedule, Day 1 of the event will be full of book reading and story-telling sessions by renowned authors and storytellers, spread across the day. To keep the excitement alive, these sessions will be backed by puppet shows; musical poetry; doodling and calligraphy sessions curated for the young minds aged between 3 to 14 years. Whereas the Day 2 will encapsulate story-drama workshops; author sessions; followed by clown show, and scribbling activities.

This one-of-its-kind festival will also organize mesmerizing performances by eminent artists including Fouzia Dastango, India’s first female Dastango (storyteller) and Monica Santos, the famous Bollywood clown star.

So come and be a part of our journey to ignite the passion of reading in these budding stars.

About Kukdukoo

Kukdukoo is an initiative by two enterprising and young fathers who believes that every child deserves an equal opportunity. As young minds are raw and innocent, it is easy to tap and develop their natural creativity. With an idea to spread the love of reading & stories, nurture young art enthusiasts, and indulge young kids in various fun and educational activities, all at one platform, Kukdukoo came into being in the year 2019.

