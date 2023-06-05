India's First B.Tech Computer Science Engg with 100% Job Guarantee with min 8LPA

India, 5th June 2023: ITM Skills University, Navi Mumbai, and LetsUpgrade.in, a renowned EdTech company with a user base of over 8,00,000 individuals pursuing coding and related skills, have joined forces to introduce an innovative B.Tech Computer Science Program. This four-year, in-campus degree program has garnered attention for its exceptional features, including a 100% job guarantee with a minimum salary package of 8LPA (Lakh Per Annum).

What sets this program apart is its industry-oriented curriculum designed by a team of 25+ Unicorn Founders, CTOs, VPs, and Engineering Directors. With a clear vision of producing employable software engineers for 2027 and beyond, the program aims to equip students with practical skills and knowledge. It offers a unique opportunity for students to engage in a year-long paid internship, where they can apply their learning in real-world scenarios.

Student life at campus

The program focuses on developing highly scalable applications such as food ordering apps, stock trading apps, OTT applications, and more. Most of the courses will be taught by experienced developers working in top tech companies, ensuring students receive cutting-edge knowledge and insights. Furthermore, students have the option to specialize in sought-after fields like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Blockchain, or AR/VR.

Beyond technical expertise, the program also emphasizes the importance of business acumen and effective communication skills. To provide students with valuable industry exposure, ITM Skills University has collaborated with 13+ tech communities in Mumbai. This partnership offers students opportunities to participate in meetups and hackathons, fostering a growth-oriented environment similar to prestigious institutions like IITs and NITs.

Recognizing the significance of a conducive learning environment, ITM Skills University is constructing a state-of-the-art classroom complex at its Navi Mumbai campus. The facility resembles a modern co-working space, featuring an inviting lounge area and a gaming room. By immersing students in an atmosphere where students will live like developers while they are learning to become a future tech leaders.

Aspiring students seeking admission to this exceptional B.Tech Computer Science Engineering program can find more details at https://luc.to/btechcseht. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of India's leading program that guarantees lucrative job placements and empowers you to become a future tech developer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.