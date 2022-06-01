India’s largest & dedicated adhesives, sealants & bonding show at Mega Expo 2022

Delhi, India – Business Wire India

The Indian adhesives and bonding market was valued at USD 1,100 million in 2021 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of about 8 per cent by 2027. The market is majorly pushed by the increasing demand from the packaging industry, the growing construction industry, and the electrical and electronics industry.

Ace Exhibitions organises India Adhesives & Bonding Expo 2022 on September 7-9, 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, to facilitate the manufacturers of adhesives and bonding materials, raw materials, and process equipment, and those who are into emerging technologies for the bonding industry. The expo is where the leading companies will connect with thousands of buyers from across the technical supply chain and end-user markets. (https://AceExhibitions.co.in)

The three-day B2B event offers an exclusive opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and service providers to showcase their latest products and innovations, develop their business and distribution network, and expand into new markets. With the adhesive, sealant and bonding community under one roof, the expo will help the exhibitors to gauge instant market reactions and feedback on their latest products and services.

Commenting on the B2B event, Gopi Krishan Bali, CIO, Ace Exhibitions, shared, “This year, the expo aims to bring together over 150 leading brands to showcase their latest and innovative products and future technologies. The show offers a platform where exhibitors can meet the complete supply chain ecosystem of the adhesives and bonding industry. The expo is the apt platform to know and learn about the latest opportunities in the market, and the major developments in the industry, and aims to bring together under one roof significant solutions and innovative technologies in the industry. Time is now to envision exponential expansion, together.”

Expressing his views on participating in the event, Mr M S Abraham, Joint Managing Director, Anabond Limited, stated, "Anabond is gearing up to accelerate its growth in the adhesive and sealants industry amidst a volatile business environment. The India Adhesives & Bonding Show 2022 comes at an opportune time to showcase our technology and solutions to a larger audience across industries.”( https://anabond.com/)

The expo also extends the opportunity to engage directly with a large gathering of global industry buyers and investors, and build strategic business alliances. These will further expand and elevate the market position and intensify brand visibility instantly. The expo will host conferences and knowledge sharing sessions with the ultimate goal to actualise business values.

A part of the Mega Expo

India Adhesives & Bonding Expo 2022 is a part of Ace Exhibitions’ INDIA INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING MEGA EXPO, a convergence of several industrial shows, from September 7-9, 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Spread over 23,000 sq m across six halls in Pragati Maidan, the Mega Expo will see a plethora of industry leaders from across several verticals converging to showcase their latest products, innovations and future technologies. The mega B2B event will see the largest gathering of industrial exhibitors, business buyers and investors, corporate visitors, and tech experts, thus making it the largest in India. This unique three-day India international platform will cover a wide spectrum of shows, facilitating major industries across the manufacturing ecosystem. These include:

- 3rd Edition of India Surface Treatment & Finishing Expo 2022: India’s largest event on surface preparation, coatings, engineering, corrosion protection, environment and finishing technologies.

- 3rd Edition of COAT India 2022 (coating & painting): Cover every facade of the painting and coating industry—right from raw materials, formulation, application, technology, equipment, finishing, quality assurance, recycling and disposal.

- 2nd Edition of India ComVac Show 2022 (compressor & vacuum): The entire compressor and vacuum community will exhibit their latest and innovative products and services, and future technologies at the event.

- 2nd Edition of MHT Expo 2022 (material handling & storage equipment): The exhibition will showcase smart products and technologies to make the supply chain work efficiently. An excellent opportunity for the national and international companies to showcase their latest and greatest products and services, and also to connect with the right solution seekers.

- T&M Tech Expo 2022 facilitates the complete ecosystem of the industry and aims to provide a platform for the stakeholders of the T&M industry to converge and work together in achieving the goals to increase product quality and decrease its failures.

- India Laser Tech Show 2022: This international exhibition will focus on laser equipment and laser cutting technology, and help the users to decide which laser machine and technology would be useful for their applications.

- India Lubricants Expo 2022: The show is about the complete supply chain of the lubricants industry. It is an apt platform to learn about the latest opportunities in the market, and the updated trends in the industry.

- Fabtech India 2022 (metal forming, fabricating, welding, finishing): Provides an unparalleled opportunity to exhibit the products, innovations and solutions to the captive audience of manufacturers, service providers, and high-level decision-makers. (https://FabTechIndia.in)

- India Boiler Expo 2022 facilitates the stakeholders of the boiler industry—from leading boiler manufacturers, users, foundries, forges, pipes/tubes makers, and third-party inspecting authorities, to raw material suppliers for the boiler industry.

- India Fastener Tech Expo 2022 offers an exclusive opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and service providers to showcase their latest products and innovations, develop their business and distribution network, and also expand into new markets.

- Warehousing & Logistic Show 2022: A platform for the warehousing sector to converge and work together in achieving solutions to warehousing and logistics problems.

- Industrial Wastewater Tech Expo 2022: The most comprehensive B2B event that will see the largest gathering of industrial wastewater treatment professionals with maximum footfalls, contented exhibitors, business buyers and investors, and qualitative industrial and corporate visitors, thus making the show the largest in India.

Ace Exhibitions

Ace Exhibitions is a team of experienced event organisers known for bringing a new dimension to B2B trade and business shows. The company diligently strives to connect exhibitors to their prospective business clients, leading to enhanced brand value, increased outreach, and generation of valuable leads. The ultimate aim is to maximise their return on investment, for which they develop long term relationships with our clients. (https://AdhesivesBondShow.in/)

