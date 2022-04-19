India’s leading business stalwart backs Delhi’s Hemp startup

The Indian Hemp Industry is all set to see a revolution coming in with Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta part of a Global FMCG Giant showing confidence and picking up stake in Ananta Hemp Works, a new-age Hemp start-up in India that has its roots in Delhi. With Mr. Gupta’s pioneering experience and wisdom, Ananta is all set to take a leap now with and make a mark in the Hemp Industry in India as well as internationally.

Incorporated in the year 2020, Ananta has made a name for itself in the hemp industry for itself with its unique business approach and innovation. Ananta Hemp Works is working towards bringing the most versatile herb Hemp, back to the society. It has been misunderstood in the past. However, the Hemp Industry landscape is changing and one can expect another green revolution coming soon to India.

The Indian Hemp industry is growing at a faster pace than it has been projected previously. With the pioneers of the Indian Business World, like Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta taking note of the existence, importance and growing potential of this industry, support from government authorities like AYUSH, FSSAI and others, Certified Ayurvedic Doctors and Acceptance by satisfied Consumers, Hemp is making a comeback as a superhero. Hemp is one of the most miraculous and sustainable herbs with its mention of use and application in our ancient literature like Charak Samhita, Vedas, etc. Hemp plant reaps so many benefits that the scope of retrieval is endless. This is also from where Ananta derives its name - Ananta in Sanskrit means endless, the Endless benefits of Hemp.

Founders Abhinav Bhaskar and Vikram Bir Singh have been passionately pursuing to build Ananta Hemp Works. The company has three ranges of products which include the Hemp Nutritional Range, Hemp Personal Care Range and Hemp Wellness Range with a sub-brand name CannaEase which also focuses on pet care as a small segment.

Vikram Bir Singh / Abhinav Bhaskar

They say, “Under the guidance and support from Shri Rajesh ji, we envision to capture a major chunk of the market in coming times, Not just in sectors limited to medicine, nutritional and personal care, but we have plans for others as well. Hemp holds the potential to be the backbone of many businesses. We aim to take Indian Hemp to the world.”

Inspired by the principles of Ayurveda, their philosophy is to bring back the benefits of ancient plant-based remedies into the mainstream. This new-age medicine with its classical and proprietary formulations, result oriented positive customer testimonials is a super power in their grasp.

Ananta’s aim is to work hand-in-hand with the policy makers and doctors at ground level to dispense the medicines to people and bring revolutionary change in the field of medicine. Ananta has successfully rolled out partnerships with Ayurvedic doctors and has started setting up Ananta Vijaya Wellness Clinics PAN India. The clinics are touch points for society and act as awareness hubs as well as facilitating medicinal and wellness treatments (under direct supervision of Ayurvedic Doctors). Ananta products are easily available at Ananta Vijaya Wellness Clinics and online at their own website (hempworks.in). They are also available at more than 20 offline and online marketplaces.

E-commerce: https://hempworks.in/

Corporate: https://anantahempworks.in/

