India's Leading Design House, Good Earth Expands Its Online Portfolio; Partners Exclusively with Tata CLiQ Luxury

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, offers a wide range of brands across categories that cater to luxury shoppers' diverse lifestyles and interests. As the curator of mindful luxury, the platform enhances the consumer experience by bringing the finest global and Indian luxury brands across categories onto one platform. In its continuous effort to grow the home category, which is a strategic bet and one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform, Tata CLiQ Luxury has brought on board Good Earth, India’s leading design house, to launch an online store that will offer an exquisite assortment of home products that have been meticulously crafted. With this, the platform has bolstered its existing luxury home portfolio and aims to drive further growth in this category.



A homegrown luxury brand in the décor, dining, and fashion space, Anita Lal, founded the brand in 1996 with the aim of establishing a platform that spotlights village potters and brings their art and craft to the forefront with urban consumers. With a brand philosophy of sustainable luxury, Good Earth products are known for their artistic designs, where each design has a story that takes one on a journey. As a pioneer of handcrafted homeware, the brand’s efforts are focused on reviving the lost Indian traditions, which are beneficial to the environment and society. Tata CLiQ Luxury is one of the frontrunners in multi-category luxury e-commerce in India, and with the launch of this online store on the platform, Good Earth dinnerware products will be available to a wider base of luxury consumers.



The platform will offer easy access to an extensive selection of Good Earth dining ware, including dinnerware, cutlery, serve ware, table linen and more, to help customers create a space that reflects their personality, passions, and appreciation for the finer things in life. The store invites consumers to discover the story behind each product as they browse at their own pace. It encourages them to build ‘Timeless Homes’ that offer a luxurious and immersive living experience where every corner reveals a sense of craftsmanship and thoughtful design.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, "For Tata CLiQ Luxury, the home category is a strategic priority, and we are directing our efforts to continuously expand this category further by offering renowned brands and assortments that mirror the values of the platform. Our partnership with Good Earth is a testament to this and to our shared values of craftsmanship, heritage, and sustainability. Good Earth comes with a legacy that offers luxury that is Indian in ethos and rooted in local heritage and karigari. It is also a celebration of making responsible choices. We are honored to launch the brand on our platform and look forward to offering a curated range of luxury handcrafted dinnerware products and an unparalleled luxury shopping experience.”



Anupama Gupta, CEO, Good Earth, added “Good Earth celebrates the richness and diversity of Indian culture through its exquisite products and designs, with a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability that reflect the essence of India's traditions and heritage. Together with Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are dedicated to bringing the beauty of our unique creations to a wider base of the discerning audience who appreciate the artistry and elegance that our brand epitomizes. We are incredibly proud to embark on this journey, expanding our reach and sharing our passion for craftsmanship with a broader audience.”



Elevate your living space with Good Earth's dining ware. Explore the store here - https://luxury.tatacliq.com/goodearth