India’s leading Job Placement & Freelancing Opportunities Provider: TEAM AYVID

Indian youth, as the Team believes, stress too much on securing a College Degree and not enough on having real life practical skills. This being said, there are even more Job opportunities in the market globally with the whole Startup culture booming. And yet ironically, a significant amount of Indian youth are either unemployed, or extremely dissatisfied with their Jobs or annual earnings.

Ayvid’s Business Development Programme (BDP) is a one year membership that provides both Job Placement as well as Freelancing opportunities. The whole concept behind BDP is to give it’s students exactly what today’s Indian youth is missing. When asked the Founder & CEO, Ms. Divya Lad, she said & quote, “A formal education is a good thing to have. But when it comes to it’s application in real world, where it comes down to how much you earn per annum, a formal degree in medical or engineering or a MBA is just not enough. You need to have Skills beyond just a degree. Because there are millions like you out there holding the same Degree as you. The competition will always be too much, irrespective of the demand. The only thing that will differentiate you from millions others like you, is if you have some extra skills that have the potential to give you a High Income. You need to know how to sell yourself. You need to have at least 3 Income sources.”

Curriculum around Business Development Programme revolves around seven high income skills. These skills are specifically selected keeping it’s relevancy & growth in next 5 to 10 years in mind. Learning these skills, Job opportunities for Business Development students are widely enlarged. Ayvid being a Job Placement hub itself, all it’s students are eligible for a High Paying Job in both pan India as well as Internationally, with a minimum of 5 Job Interviews & 100% Placement assurance.

Despite the whole High Paying Job culture, it’s surprising enough to see college going kids earning a consistent income over a lakh just through Freelancing under BDP. There seem to be certain BDP Freelancers who prefer to not switch to anything else or a different job, because their current earnings seem to be going great.

BDP Students have the liberty to choose any field of career of their choice. Most of them prefer starting something in any of the seven skills they learn throughout their tenure. Rest of them select a whole different industry. Irrespective of their choice, Ayvid provides a full support for individual students to grow in their selected fields.

Freelancing under BDP have made a lot of individuals earn that extra source of Income which these individuals seem to have been using for various purposes. As reported, 50% of Ayvid’s BDP Students are working professionals. The Team focuses on making these particular individuals earn enough money from their side Freelancing career, which to a point exceeds their their Job Income. And once it exceeds, most of them quit their Jobs & dive into Freelancing full time.

The reason why most of the students favour this option is because it gives them the freedom of working from any time & place of their convenience. Not to mention the bigger pay from this than their current Jobs. Another application is majorly in favour of students who are still studying. With their Freelancing career on alongside their Bachelor’s or Master’s Degrees, they seem to have been paying their college/ universities fees with the money they make through Freelancing under BDP.

India’s leading & among the only few organisations that provide 100% Job Placement assurance & a variety of Freelancing opportunities, Ayvid’s Business Development Programme (BDP) seems ready to dominate the market with it’s educational work.

To know more visit https://www.ayvid.co and Instagram.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.