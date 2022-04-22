India’s Top 50 Women Icon 2022: TOGETHER WE CAN!

India, 22nd April 2022: Global Triumph Foundation and Image Planet had conducted India’s Top 50 Women Icon – 2022 held in The Chancery Pavilion on 16th April 2022. India’s Top 50 Women Icon – 2022 is an initiative by Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet that recognizes and acknowledges the invincible potential of women change makers. It celebrates the commitment, courage and confidence of 50 exceptional women across dimensions and geographical boundaries. It aims to inspire female achievers in the present and into the future. The Foundation understands that an empowered woman is powerful beyond measure, beautiful beyond description and capable of architecting the world into a better place while inspiring several more. The ceremony underscores the paramount role played by women in society while appreciating their attitudes, initiatives, will-power and perseverance. These are women who have distinguished themselves as prominent citizens, who displayed a strong mettle and capability to perform well in any field of endeavor. These awards aim to recognize efforts being made to bridge not only the gender gap but also regional, sectoral, developmental, linguistic and social imbalances.

This powerful and provocative session brought together five inspiring women leaders from across the social good space to share their perspectives and examine the impact that female leaders can have on their organisations and the impact leadership roles can have on the women who hold them.

Eminent guest and speakers present at the event were —Dr. Keron Reddy, Founder, AIMS; Dr.Kishor Navandar, Chairman & Managing Director, Blue Billion Group; Dr. Pooja Borele, Chairperson - PB VENTURES PVT LTD and KABIR DIAMONDS PVT LTD; Dr Manimozhi Theodore, Outstanding Scientist and Chief Co-Ordinator DRDO, ISRO-DRDO Gaganyaan Program, Defense Bio-engineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bangalore; Dr N.PRABHAKARAN, Former DRDO Scientist, Managing Director, Digifinite Solutions Pvt Ltd; and Suresh Tota, Ethical paper.

Panel discussion on topic - The Power of Women Leaders Triumphs and Challenges.

This powerful and provocative session brought together five inspiring women leaders from across the social good space to share their perspectives and examine the impact that female leaders can have on their organisations and the impact leadership roles can have on the women who hold them. Alongside a discussion about the unique qualities that women leaders bring to the table, the audience looked at some developing initiatives aimed at getting women into top leadership positions and inspiring them to think big about the values-based paradigm shifts they’ll effect once they get there. The discussion also encouraged open and frank conversations around topics such as work/life balance, flexibility, resilience, burnout, fears, strengths, failures, and more.

The panel members for the discussion included — CA Nisha Dhanuka, Co-Founder, QINFIN Consulting Pvt Ltd; Sunita Jain, CEO, Hello Kids Chain of Preschools and Riverstone Schools, Founder - School Consultant India; Mrs. Moitreyee Das, Deputy Director of Tourism, Tourism Department, Assam; Shruthi Reddy Sethi, Founder & Director, Anthyesti Funeral Services, Managing Director, Anthyesti Foundation; and Pushpalatha M S, Founder & CEO, Stratist Pvt Ltd , Co-Founder and Director- Operations, GarbhaGudi Group of Companies, Advisor Iron Lady Community.

India’s Top 50 Women Icon 2022: Winners List

Anitha Modugala, Anjana Nath, Anu.V,Archana Verma ,Babita Biswas, Dr Roshni Jhan Ganguly, Dr Vahini Devi Chandupatla, Dr. Naveeda Banu, Dr. Priyadarshini Kiran, Dr. Roshini Rohit , Dr.Ankita Singh, Dr.B.Kalpana Kosalram, Dr.Ritu Ragni, Dr.Tamilarasi Dhandapani, Farida Jalees, Jyoti Sidenur, Kavitha Talreja, Keerthana Venkatesh, Komal Batra, Mrs. Kowsalya Sakthivel, Krutika Wasade, Leena Satpute, Malathi Ramnath, Meenakshi Aman, Meenu Ahashani Saravanan, Mehjabeen, Monica Bhushan Baldawa, Moumita Bagchi, Mrs. Moitreyee Das, Mrs. Rumpa Khan Barik, Ms Suseela Santhosh, Ms. Keerthana Pasupathy, Nandini Menjoge, Niki Shah, Nishu Jain, Dr. Seema Negi, Prachi Bhatia, Priyadarshini N,R.Anu Reddy, Ratna Kalluri, Renuka Sood, Rhea Rosalind Ramji, Ritu Puri, Ruchi Aggarwal, S. L. Sravanthi, Sheetal Mallikarjun Kharatmal, Sheethal Sathya, Shruthi Reddy, Shwet Priya Naik, Sneha Jain, Srishti Kumari, Sucheta Aggarwal, Suchetha A C, Sumitha Shetty, Swastika Ranjan, Syeda Nusrath, Thakur Shiv Ranjini Bai , Vennam Sravani, Zeba Khan, Akanksha Agarwal, Anu Gupta, Dr Gitanjali.G, Dr. Kajal Parag Patani, Dr. Vineeta Sharma, Pallavi Goorha Kashyup, Priya Parashar, Priya Yabaluri, Renuka Salvi, Ruchita Kapoor Juneja, Sagaree Chatterjee, Shagun Mehra, Sheetal Jadhav, Prinita Gautam, and Komal Batra.

Suresh Tota of Ethical paper at the event

Amit Jain, Founder of Global Triumph Foundation , Monika Jain, Founder of Image Planet and Pritam Agrawal, Founder and Director Hello Kids and Riverstone Schools thanked the notable people at the end of the ceremony.

Sponsors for the event included — Sangeetha Mobiles, OckyPocky, The Signature Attire, The Purple Coach, DIGIFINITE Solutions Pvt.Ltd., Cropnosys India, Ethical Paper, Aastha Creations, LifeEducare, Hello kids, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, MENTORX, HOVERROBOTIX, and Bigbull Dealt India Pvt Ltd.

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com and www.imageplanet.co.in.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.