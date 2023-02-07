India’s Top NEET Educators to Launch Mock Papers with Official OMR Sheets 2023

Great news for the NEET aspirants for the May 2023 exam. With pressure mounting to start focusing on paper-wise practice in the remaining 3 months, a special mock papers booklets have been launched. These mock papers are prepared by NEET Top Educators from all over India in a collaborative effort on the exact paper pattern and difficulty level expected in May 2023.

“NEET-UG aspirants wanted practice material that can cover a question from every single line of NCERT textbook. They struggle with the new pattern Assertion-reason, Match the followings, picture labelling based and statement combination type MCQs that are now asked in Section A and B. We spent the last 1 year preparing these Mock papers keeping these things in mind. After practicing from these mock papers, chances of scoring 650+ coveted marks will highly increase as nothing will be left to cover.

There was no clarity on what the difficulty level difference was in Section A and Section B. We know how the paper will be set and that’s what we teach Lakhs of students who crack NEET every year. We have produced top rankers due to our experience of teaching.

This is a gift for all NEET aspirants. Every NEET student should have this to achieve their dream.”

-Garima Goel and Seep Pahuja (NEET Biology Guru’s and Unacademy Top Educators) in their message on Telegram.

Launched NEET Mock Papers Series for May 2023

Below are some insightful technical points about NEET 2022 that we have learnt from these Educators press release:

NEET May 2023 paper will be lengthy. Students always lose out on unattempted MCQs. They have to practice Time Management of 180 Questions in just 200 minutes. Even calculation and tricky questions have to be solved in less than a minute.

NTA this year will make the paper such that 30% questions are of high difficulty level to make the 650-700 cut-off slightly difficult. Hence, these mock papers are an absolute necessity to cover those questions and identify where students are struggling in each 200 minute mock attempt.

We know there is an internal choice (of 5 MCQ in each subject of Section B). The choices are given to cover questions of deleted portions of CBSE board, as other boards may not have removed those portions in Class 11/12. So focus on complete NCERT syllabus coverage to actually benefit from choices given.

Many students don’t know that the difficulty level will remain the same in both sections. Focus on section-wise timed practice in each mock paper. This is what toppers do.

Official OMR sheets are important to not make silly marking mistakes during your NEET exam. Educart (most reputed publisher in NEET and CUET category) has collaborated with Garima and Seep to provide these OMR sheets along with these booklets style Mock Papers, to help simulate the real exam and give exact pattern practice.

Quality and NTA level accuracy of these mock papers is mind-blowing and closest to the Official paper due to involvement of experts in their respective subjects. This will have a real major impact on aspirants NEET score

Link to these NEET UG Mock Papers for May 2023 (in case anyone missed)

Along with NEET and Board exams, CUET is an extra added psychological and mental pressure for students. Good thing is both CUET and NEET are conducted on full syllabus (except that CUET covers only Class 12) so the students don’t have to study separately. We hope this update will be beneficial for most aspirants.

