The panelists in conversation with moderator Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji,(HT Brand Studio)
brand stories

India’s top women leaders delve into the workplace of 2021

This International Women’s day, leaders shed light on business lessons learnt amid Covid-19, the new world of work, and the likes.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:07 PM IST

The year gone by has been a roller-coaster ride for businesses. As India Inc gets back to the office, and with the economy on the road to recovery, building the right foundation on which the businesses of the future will rest is imperative.

A virtual panel discussion, ‘Turning the curve: Women leaders dialogue on post pandemic productivity and economic ramp up’, powered by Hindustan Times and Nucleus Office Parks and moderated by Vikram Chandra, founder, Editorji, brought together eminent women leaders to look at how businesses today are gearing up for a post-Covid world.

If 2020 was a tough year for most organisations, marked by words like agility, compassion, and nimbleness, companies were also quick to come up with policies such as Covid-care leave and counselling to offer support to their people.

“If I were to think of the takeaways, I would say people are the most vital asset for any organisation. Organisations very quickly adapted to remote working and various people-enablement tools and systems,” said Rachana Bahadur, Managing Director, Co-head of India Operations, Goldman Sachs Services.

Even manufacturing organisations like Siemens had to move to a work-from-home model almost overnight to ensure that critical operations did not get impacted. And, this adoption of technology and digital processes seems to be here to stay.

“As long as we can have technology contributing to a business purpose, I think it will be key to the future,” said Dr Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari, EVP – HR & CHRO, Siemens – Pay It Forward.

A consumer-first approach, with a strong focus on customer experience, became the key for survival, which also seems to be a trend that is here to stay. Brands are moving up the ladder, using technology to take the leap forward.

“When Covid happened, our stores were shut for three months and 600 of us didn’t know what to do, as we are a direct-to-consumer business. From there, we moved to a completely online model. In the coming years, I feel this new consumer experience that we have been able to get will help us serve them [customers] better,” said Nemisha Ghia, CEO, Domestic Retail Business, Welspun India Limited.

The personal care industry saw a crash in an environment when you are not really meeting anyone face to face. “In the personal care space, we experienced a pivot. You see the best of human capability when you are pushed to the wall. A learning that I am going to carry forward into 2021 is that don’t be satisfied with what is logical. Ask for what is beyond your imagination and push yourself and your team to achieve that,” said Pooja Baid, Director Marketing, Personal Care, Philips India Sub-Continent.

While most of us juggled work and home responsibilities, the one thing that has taken a big hit in the last year is work-life balance, with meetings starting in the morning and going on late into the night.

“We decided to venture out and ask people if they would like to continue to work like this, and while the option to be borderless was well appreciated, they wanted to come back to office. In 2021, work will be hybrid, but people will segregate their calendars more as ‘me time’ and ‘we time’,” Baid added.

The panel discussion, powered by Hindustan Times and Nucleus Office Parks, brought together eminent women leaders to look at how businesses today are gearing up for a post-Covid world.(HT Brand Studio)
So, if we fast forward to December 2021, what kind of a business model are leaders looking at?

“For firms like ours, with a whole apprenticeship culture of learning and training happening together, we hope that it is more back to what it was before Covid than what it is right now. There can be a hybrid environment due to personal circumstances, but for the most part, we would be much more connected and productive if we went back to the way we worked before,” said Bahadur.

Added Meetali Jain, Director-Investment Banking, Bank of America, “I see this as a hybrid model in the future. We will see companies coming up with many more flexible policies around people resuming office. Business travel is going to go down, too, as everyone has realised that you can reach out to as many investors over Zoom and that works best.”

In the new work order, the customer is going to be at the centre of all decisions. “For us, in insurance, 2020 was a super busy year. I feel the hybrid model is one of the smaller changes that we are going to see. Businesses, especially services and media, are going to fundamentally change in the way they deliver to the customer. It’s been over 200 years that we have been working in a 9-to-5 routine, and this change was overdue,” said Ritu Arora, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, Allianz Investment Management (Asia).

Despite all the hiccups, leaders are hopeful of better times, one which will be marked by innovation and collaboration.

“The last year has been quite a challenging one, but people displayed the ability to bounce back. Going forward, we will see many more innovations. The power of collaboration is another important trend that we have seen and which is here to stay. I see December 2021 significantly better than the December that has just gone by,” said Charu Sehgal, Partner and Leader Life Sciences and Health Care, Deloitte, in conclusion.

As India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive gathers steam, the countdown has begun to the return to normalcy for all those who have spent the past year working from family rooms and kitchen tables. While a hybrid model of work has proven its efficacy in terms of productivity, especially with for the “family time” it allows for, the convergence of home and work responsibilities has taken a toll on many.

Both employees and employers seem to be yearning for a return of the office, albeit with the right safety protocols, so as to allow a distraction-free workplace and real social interaction with peers.

