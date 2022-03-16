India’s Ultimate Warrior: The show every critic is raving about

If you are in the mood for some high-octane fighting, albeit with real life characters, this is just the show for you. The latest reality series to hit the virtual screen – India’s Ultimate Warrior – takes you on a quest to find India’s best warrior, mentored by one of the world’s best martial arts champions and handpicked by none other than Dojo Master Vidyut Jammwal, practitioner of the oldest martial art in the world called kalaripayattu.

Episode 3 of the special series, which premiered on March 11 and premieres on March 16 on the Discovery Channel, sees the entry of Bollywood’s martial arts victor ludorum, Akshay Kumar, who joins Jammwal on his hair-raising quest to find the number one warrior in the country.

“Maine apni zindagi hamesha ek warrior ki tarah jeene ki koshish ki hai. Honour, respect, discipline, control, determination, focus, balance, survival – these are the attributes that make a warrior a warrior. I am now going to find out what truly makes a warrior,” says Jammwal, who is sitting in the pilot’s seat as we all embark on their adventure ride.

And in this quest to find India’s ultimate warrior, he is joined by four exceptional mentors – Shifu Kanishka Sharma, a master of seven martial arts forms, Shaun Kober, one of the world’s best strength and conditioning coaches, Bi ‘Killerbee’ Nguyen, a mixed martial arts champion and Mykel Hawke, a special forces combat veteran and a survival expert, each of whom will take under their wing one warrior selected for the challenge.

The first episode opens with Jammwal acquainting us with the rules of the game, along with an introduction of the masters who are going to join him through the rest of the series. He has handpicked 16 elite athletes and fighters from across the length and breadth of the country for what is going to be India’s first such challenge.

As the series unfolds, we see the masters coaching and mentoring the warriors, not just for their skills of martial arts forms but overall mental and physical conditioning that will make them India’s ultimate warrior. Each of the episodes follows a theme, which contestants are tested for. These include Control, Determination, Focus, Survival, Balance, and Rites of Passage. They are governed by an ultimate Warrior Code, which forms the pillar for each of the unique episodes.

Storyline is pretty engrossing with impressive action sequences and “real” challenges that the warriors undergo to prove their metal, some of which will give you goosebumps. Their limits are tested physically and mentally, day and night, to reveal their true character. The challenges are intense and their picturization even more skillful, as we see them up close in testing their personal limits.

The gripping series is filled with action and emotion. Just when you feel that the challenge is getting too intense, a surprise wild card is brought in – and who other than the ‘desi’ king of martial arts to bring in for a very special appearance to the show! The third episode sees superstar Akshay Kumar enter the fray as a “Guest Dojo Master”, who adds his own special tadka to the show.

The scenes that ensue can get intense at times but good pacing ensures that you never have a bored moment. As they join their aspiring ninjas testing their personal limits and searching the powers of the ancient tradition of martial arts, there are also the underlying themes of comradery, friendship and devotion to the art of learning, which are totally heartwarming.

All in all, this is a thrilling show that blends in martial arts with some excellent life lessons we all need, and a pinch of drama too! In this age of thrillers and reality shows, India’s Ultimate Warrior comes out shining with its lasting allure and unique treatment to the theme.

So, get the popcorn ready and binge away this weekend! India’s Ultimate Warrior is an epic physical challenge that definitely sets the bar high and stands heads over shoulders above the rest. Log on to the Discovery Plus app and start watching!