Indira Gas and Petroleum Pvt. Ltd. Paving the Way for Entrepreneurship with LPG Dealerships

Indira Gas and Petroleum Pvt. Ltd., a stalwart in the LPG and petroleum products industry for the past 24 years, has been synonymous with reliability, affordability, and a commitment to revolutionizing the accessibility of LPG and petroleum products across India. The brand's motto, "Har Ghar Indira Gas" and "Gas mile jyada, kam rate aur behatar support ka wada," reflects its unwavering dedication to providing safe, clean, and affordable cooking solutions to every household in the country.

One of the key initiatives of Indira Gas has been to pave the path for aspiring entrepreneurs to establish their businesses by offering LPG dealership opportunities. By becoming an Indira Gas Agency owner, individuals can not only be their own boss but also bring the essential commodity of gas to homes, thereby making a positive impact on society.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Indira Gas envisions reaching every door in the country, making the dream of "Har Ghar Indira Gas" a reality

What sets Indira Gas apart from others in the industry is its commitment to providing more gas at lower costs than other companies. Additionally, Indira Gas is the only company in North India to deal in Domestic Cylinders with flexible rules and regulations, further solidifying its position as a leader in the energy sector.

Indira Gas's journey has been guided by a vision of inclusivity and empowerment. The brand is focused on serving the lower class, farmers, and women in society, ensuring that everyone has access to safe and sustainable energy solutions. Moreover, Indira Gas has been instrumental in tackling the issue of unauthorized gas cylinders in the market by implementing easy connection schemes for customers and limiting loads for dealers.



Indira Gas has been recognized for its exemplary work in the industry. The brand has been awarded by the Deputy Chief Ministry of Uttar Pradesh for leading as the No.1 LPG gas company in Uttar Pradesh. It has also been honored with the Best Paranuchal MSME & Startup award, along with the Udaan Best Entrepreneur Award and the Daikin JarAn Iconic Award for its visionary leadership.

Looking ahead, Indira Gas envisions reaching every door in the country, making the dream of "Har Ghar Indira Gas" a reality. With a strong foundation built on service and sustainability, Indira Gas is poised to continue its journey of making a positive difference in the lives of millions, one gas cylinder at a time.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.