Indulge in the best flavours of Namkeens with Snack Ok Please

India, 9th September 2022: Reimagining namkeens like never before, Snack Ok Please announced the introduction of India’s favourite namkeens in 8 authentic snack varieties i.e Farsan Mix, Cornflakes Mix, Garlic Mix, Masala Peanuts, Mini Bakarwadi, Mumbai Bhel Boondi, Mini Kachori with 15 different combos of which there are 12 Tasty Trios Combos (Pack of 3) at a discount of flat 10% and 3 Full House Combos (Pack of 6 & 8) at a discount of flat 15% & 20% respectively.

The namkeens come with a twist i.e a modern never-before-seen packet taking the experience of eating our favourite namkeens to a whole new level. The company's taglines like ‘Namkeen Bhari Zindagi ‘, ‘Ab Karo Apna Har Pal Namkeen’ make the experience even more delightful & fulfilling.

The team is currently working on launching sub-20 rupee packets to make the delicious products available to a much more widespread audience in Tier 2 & 3 cities as well.

Just like the company name, the team of Snack Ok Please is staying true to their name games by introducing their product combos with unique identities like 4 PM Evening Snacks Combo, Kuch Gup-Shup Ho Jaaye, Epic Bambaiyaa Snacks Combo, and so much more.

Bringing its expertise to the forefront, this brand brings you memories in packets. Feel at home, no matter where you are, with the delicious range of legacy snacks. Their snacks will remind you of the same authentic taste & freshness of your hometown's famous halwai. Each snack is cooked in small batches & packed with utmost hygiene and loads of love. Snack Ok Please has something for everyone, so take a bite & experience distinct ethnicities from across India.

Using only 100% natural ingredients, no chemicals, and zero preservatives - They have set higher standards for quality without adding pricey tags. What's more is that their entire range is free of MSG, artificial colour, or flavour. Each of their ingredients gets handpicked, and is of premium quality, keeping the products unadulterated. The facility operates per US FDA standards and has the latest processing & packaging technology that keeps the snacks fresh and tasty. Keeping health in mind, the entire range of products are Cholesterol and Trans Fat-free. These delicious & affordable travel-friendly snacks are perfect to munch at - anytime, anywhere.

The company also operates an authentic Maharashtrian Diwali Faral Brand - FaralBox - for both Pan India & Indians living outside of India - USA, UK, Canada, and Worldwide.

Rohit Patil, Founder of Snack Ok Please, who recently closed the seed funding round from an angel investor, speaks about the launch:

“Indians consume a lot of snacks that are mainly sold in transparent packets but have no transparency whatsoever of how the products are made, processed, or packed. We have also seen brands compromise on product quality to offer the snacks at low prices, better shelf life & infused with artificial flavouring agents to retain the original taste, and we are NOT OKAY with it.”

“Our team is on a mission to provide the authentic taste same as that of their famous local halwai to our consumers, with no use of chemicals, preservatives, or artificial flavour enhancers, where they also get assured of the quality of the products & way it's handled. Our customers are the first priority, which is why the entire range of snacks is free from trans fats & cholesterol. To make it easy for our customers, we have also designed combos suitable for every mood, occasion & event.”

They are also soon coming up with a roasted range of products in dry fruits & chana.

Customers can buy Snack Ok Please products directly from the site, or major e-commerce marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon, and payed.in. Before the festive season starts, these Indian Snacks & Namkeen will also be available on Jiomart & hyperlocal sites like Blinkit, Dunzo, Bigbasket, Swiggy Instamart & Zepto.

In terms of offline presence, they will soon be available in leading stores in Mumbai. Currently, the company is inviting proposals from prospective distributors in other metros and Tier II & III towns for PAN India expansion.

Contact Details

