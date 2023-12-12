Industry and Academia Join Hands to Facilitate the Growth of Higher Education in India

India, 1st December 2023: The 18th Annual FICCI Higher Education Summit took place from 28th to 30th November 2023 in Delhi to foster collaboration between Industry and Academia. This summit served as a crucial platform for discussions and deliberations aimed at empowering higher education institutions in India to cultivate a skilled workforce aligned with global industry needs. The two-day-long conference witnessed participation from leaders of higher education institutions in India and abroad, students, faculty, and even those interested in business, posing to be the perfect conglomeration of industry and academia.

While discussing the evolving global leadership transition, Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) stated, "As we witness the transformative transition of global leadership from India to Brazil and subsequently to South Africa, the ascending prominence of the Global South within the Group of 20 nations underscores its profound impact on the global stage. This diverse and dynamic region, with its rich tapestry of economies, cultures, and societies, plays a pivotal role in reshaping the paradigms of development, innovation, and international relations.

She furthermore said, “The youth of today stands at the threshold of immense opportunity – it is their time to cultivate fresh ideas, and showcase them at platforms like the FICCI Conference, and mold their beliefs into tangible reality."

Within the event, there was a dedicated session on 'Advancing the Global Agenda: Universities as the Key Partners in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals'. This segment delved into the effective alignment of teaching, research, and community engagement efforts by universities with the SDGs. It brought attention to the crucial role that universities play in tackling complex societal and environmental issues through collaborative interdisciplinary research and technological advancements. The discussions highlighted the indispensable need for partnerships and collaborations between educational institutions and a spectrum of stakeholders, encompassing NGOs, industries, and local communities to realize these goals successfully.

In conclusion, the 18th FICCI Higher Education Summit, ignited a commitment to positive change, paving the way for a future where voices matter, ideas flourish, and beliefs find realization.

