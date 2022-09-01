Industry meets Academia at SIBM Pune’s Business Conclave: Manthan 2022

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, successfully concluded one of India’s biggest business conclaves, Manthan 2022. With 25+ online sessions from 60+ towering personalities, the conclave realized the aim of SIBM Pune to provide a platform that allows a rich confluence of insights, ideas, and innovations aimed toward converging industry practices and academia.

The conclave saw prominent industry experts engaging with the students through keynote sessions, fireside chats, and panel discussions. Discussions on ‘banking and finance’ revolved around relevant topics like driving growth in uncertain economies, the rising challenges of Neo banks in India, financial inclusions, and the future of investment banking with the advent of technology.

Industry Leaders from consulting and strategy domains provided an array of actionable insights to the students by linking subject matter taught in business schools to boardroom situations. The keynote sessions on strategic growth and employee experience gave the audience a holistic understanding of the topic, and the panel discussions on First Principle Thinking and accelerated digital transformation had invaluable perspectives that, once again, served to align students’ knowledge with industry practices.

The sessions on the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry had elaborate discourses ranging from molecules to markets. Keynote sessions on pillars defining the healthcare ecosystem, challenges in the healthcare sector, and customer-centric digital transformation painted a wholesome picture of the healthcare ecosystem in India and the world and how the industry navigated its way out of the pandemic unscathed. Holistic panel discussions on R&D in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, the advent of MedTech systems, and social determinants of health further sharpened students’ acumen towards the industry.

Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune and Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Shared “Though online, the screen was no barrier to the interactions between the esteemed panelists and the eager students. Chat boxes brimmed with questions that the guests addressed at length by citing instances from industry experiences. It has been a great privilege to host such industry veterans and to be part of the highly informative and interactive sessions.”

“We thank the panelists for their time, the knowledge shared, and the success of Manthan 2022. We hope that the future Manthan conclaves by SIBM Pune continue to contribute to its legacy of bringing academia closer to the industry”, stated Ashwini Kumar – Student President SIBM Pune.

