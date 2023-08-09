inFi, a Pioneer in LinkedIn Influencer Marketing, Joins Forces with Cherrystone Media in Strategic Acquisition

Mumbai, India – 09-08-2023: inFi Media, a trailblazing influencer marketing agency renowned for its dominant presence in LinkedIn Influencer Marketing, is delighted to announce its acquisition by Cherrystone Media, a consortium of private investors specializing in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector. This strategic acquisition is poised to unlock new synergies between both entities, significantly enhancing the scope and excellence of services offered to their esteemed clients and partners.

Founded in July 2022 by the visionary duo of Dehit Bhardva and Prishita, both aged 20, inFi Media swiftly ascended to prominence within the influencer marketing domain, showcasing a distinct approach centred around harnessing the potential of LinkedIn. With seamless collaborations with over 100 creators from diverse sectors, the agency has proudly served distinguished clients such as Amazon, Spotify, Aditya Birla, Tata, Mahindra, Accel, Smallcase, and many others.

Post-acquisition, inFi Media will continue to be led and operated by its original founders, Dehit and Prishita, who will also spearhead the combined entity under Cherrystone Media's umbrella.

The acquisition was driven by the realization of LinkedIn's rich audience demographic, which includes Entrepreneurs, Product Managers, Engineers, and Consultants, making it an ideal platform for companies seeking a top-down approach to their marketing initiatives.

Dehit Bhardva, Co-founder of inFi Media, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “inFi originated from our recognition of significant whitespace within the LinkedIn influencer marketing landscape. Our steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction remains unswerving as we evolve under Cherrystone Media's banner. This strategic move empowers us with enhanced resources and an extended reach, enabling us to elevate client experiences, foster growth, and broaden horizons.”

Prishita, Co-founder of inFi Media, added, “This new phase for inFi within the Cherrystone Media family ignites excitement. We envision this transition as a remarkable avenue to transcend the realms of LinkedIn-focused influencer marketing and venture into unexplored domains.”

She further stated, “In little over 12 months of operations, we crossed seven figures of topline while maintaining healthy profitability and a good NPS score.”

Industry reports project exponential growth for the influencer marketing industry, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years. The industry's value is expected to surge from Rs. 900 crores in 2021 to an estimated Rs. 2200 crore by 2025. As pioneers in LinkedIn-focused influencer marketing, inFi Media anticipates substantial success and market leadership, propelling them towards an exciting future of digital influence.

With a track record of collaborating with over 40+ marquee brands, inFi Media has facilitated numerous successful product launches and amplification initiatives within the LinkedIn community.

Cherrystone Media, guided by strategic intent, aims to expand its footprint through acquisitions and strategic interests in businesses that present synergistic potential, fostering exploration and growth.

The union of inFi Media and Cherrystone Media marks a new chapter in influencer marketing, promising innovative strategies and unparalleled customer experiences.

About inFi Media:

inFi Media is a pioneering influencer marketing agency with a strong focus on LinkedIn Influencer Marketing. Established in July 2022, the agency rapidly gained prominence within the industry for its distinctive approach to leveraging the potential of LinkedIn to connect brands with their target audience.

About Cherrystone Media:

Cherrystone Media is a consortium of private investors operating in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) space. Driven by a vision of growth and exploration, Cherrystone Media seeks strategic acquisitions and investments to expand its presence in various business domains.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.