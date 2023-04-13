Infinova's Video Surveillance Cameras at 60+ Indian Airports to Amplify Security

India, Apr 13, 2023: In order to bolster security measures and combat acts of terrorism at over 60 airports across India, Infinova has been the preferred Surveillance System OEM, trusted by the teams managing the airports. As a well-known global manufacturer of reliable surveillance systems and security products, over 6,000+ Infinova video surveillance cameras including high-speed PTZ domes, vandal-resistant minidomes, and day/night fixed cameras have been deployed across major airports in India. These cameras are deployed at critical areas within the Airport covering all major people and baggage check points, general areas as well as covering all Entry and Exit Points. Majority of these airports are also using Infinova’s truly indigenous Video Management Software while there are other Airports which have Infinova Cameras seamlessly integrated with third party VMS suppliers. This deployment ensures that airports across the country are equipped with top-of-the-line security equipment to safeguard the safety of travelers and personnels as well as critical infrastructures alike.While Infinova helps secure all these airports, but it also helps increase the overall efficiency of airports by streamlining processes and reducing the time taken at counters and immigration checkpoints.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen as the preferred Surveillance OEM for more than 60 airports across India," a spokesperson at Infinova said. “This is an outstanding opportunity for us. It is a significant honour for us to be acknowledged for the solutions we offer in the field of video surveillance, which provide the highest level of security possible. Our solutions play a vital role in keeping a close watch over millions of travelers and aid in streamlining security operations for enhanced efficiency. As a company, we are committed to delivering innovative and cutting-edge technology to our customers, ensuring that they receive comprehensive video surveillance solutions that are tailored to meet their unique needs and requirements. Our dedication to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in our offerings has helped us achieve this recognition, and we remain steadfast in our mission to provide top-of-the-line security solutions to our clients,” he added.

Advanced surveillance technology by Infinova - keeping airports secure and protected.

Infinova’s geographical reach for safety and security

In India, Infinova cameras and surveillance systems have been installed at airport terminals across various Tier A, Tier-B and Tier-C cities. Notably, Infinova takes pride in their deployments at various AAI Critical Operational Offices at the National Capital (Delhi) and other locations such as Mumbai, Goa, etc alike.

Infinova India places a significant emphasis on ensuring customer satisfaction, which has resulted in strong relationships with its clientele. The flexibility and reliability of its products are particularly appreciated by airports across the nation. As a manufacturer, Infinova India has full control over the production process and each component used in its products, thereby allowing utmost control over security and customization. This enables our partners and end customers to have proper flexibility in designing systems that complies to the facility requirements. In a highly competitive and saturated security solutions market, Infinova India offers such confidence to its partners so that precise BOM and designing of the system is done before offering solution to its end customers.

Eventually, with years of successful deployments, several airports in India have opted and relied upon Infinova for meeting their video surveillance system requirements to enhance their safety measures. Infinova is committed tocontinuingto offer cutting-edge technology and comprehensive video surveillance solutions that cater to the diverse requirements of its customers in the coming years.

Globally, Infinova has successfully deployments in nearly 100+ Airports. Some of the prominent cities whose airports rely on Infinova technology include Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Goa, Vadodara, Jammu, Kolkata, Chennai, Kuwait City, Uzbekistan Navoi, Italy, Madrid, 26 Airports in Saudi Arabia, 4 Airports in Turkey and many more.

To learn more about Infinova's products and services, please visit their website

