Influencerquipo Interviewing winner of Mrs India World Inc- Priya Srivastava

Mrs Priya Srivastava, a perfect combination of beauty with brains won the most prestigious title Mrs India INC 22-23 digital reach. With enormous hardwork and dedication she represented Goa to win the title. She is compassionate with others, can be understanding but won't let anyone walk over her.

Let’s dive in the dynamic interview packed with enthusiasm:

1. Introduce yourself:

Hi, I'm Priya Srivastava from Lucknow . I see myself as a strong woman. I'm passionate about my work. I'm an interior and fashion designer by profession. I believe in building my own luck with hard work. I want to be an inspiration to young girls out there.

2. Tell us about the progress you made over last few years :

The word which will perfectly describe my journey is a 'Rollercoaster '. Earlier, I used to live with my family in London. After the outbreak of COVID -19 I decided to move to Goa along with my family. During this period of my life I faced a lot of difficulties but I never stopped believing in myself. That gave me an opportunity to participate in the Pageant and finally leading to win the title. I couldn't have imagined my journey otherwise.

3. Your achievements doesn't limit till nation, but is across the globe. Tell us about your global success:

Well, I believe if you follow the mantra of consistency and hardwork, you can do wonders in life. You must have a clear goal and find your support system. Simply by following this ,it lead me to become successful globally.

4. When did you start to incline towards fashion:

As a child, I was always fond of new clothes and accessories. I used to love colours and mix match my outfits. Slowly, as I started growing old my interest became stronger. Today, i see a reflection of me in my son who also loves fashion, which I'm very proud of.

5. Very recently you represented Goa and won the most prestigious title Mrs India INC 22-23 digital reach. How do you feel ?

I feel extremely grateful about the fact that I got an opportunity to do something I love. I wake up each day being inspired and overwhelmed that I get to do what I love. Being Mrs World India was not a easy journey, but at the end it's all worth it.

6. Take us through your journey, your experience of being a part of Mrs World India:

Like I said, I also have my equal shares of ups and downs. At each step, there are people who will pull you down but each time you have to come back stronger. In my experience, I have learnt to stand up for myself no matter what and also to be the bigger person. Stay focused and stay positive.

7. I'm sure your social media is filled messages and wishes. What would you like to say about the love and support you are receiving:

I'm filled with gratitude! Everyday I wake up to tons of messages and dms saying that they loved my work. I have a very supporting audience and which is why I do what I do. I strive to be a personality which everyone can look upto and be inspired.

8. Taking about social media, do you think Instagram has helped you engage a wider range of audience:

I feel Instagram is the king of social media. Having an engaging audience on Instagram is an added benefit. And moreover, people get to see my work and connect with me which I absolutely love.

9. What or rather who do you look upto as a role model?

My mother is been the biggest inspiration in my life. I look upto her each day since she is the most down to earth person I have ever known. She herself being a gynaecologist manages her work and home smoothly. I have gotten my efficiency form her. Also, my husband and my son have supported me throughout my journey which inspires me.

10. There is so much pressure for a woman to tackle both personal and professional life. Since power comes with responsibility, we have seen you managing both smoothly. What's your take on it?

I totally agree. Managing both things can be tiring sometimes. So, I personally believe with my experience that one should always keep their personal and professional life separate. Having said that, both should be given each time and space which ultimately will lead to our success

