Influencerquipo Presents Influencers of the Year Trending Globally

With every new year, we have a variety of trends to follow and a bundle of hacks to learn. But how do we know what's best for us? Aishwarya Tanna @aishutanna, the founder of Influencerquipo has listed the top trending influencers, which are personal recommendations to follow. Here's a list of the trending influencers of 2022, who bring along loads of entertainment, fashion hacks, lifestyle trends, travel tips, and so on. Let's check them out:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Surbhi Agarwal - @mum_in_vouge

She is a widely popular fashion and lifestyle influencer on Instagram. Taking Hollywood as an inspiration, her sense of style is widely known to be elegant and ultra-modern. After hundreds of collaborations and many magazine photoshoots, Surbhi still stands out as unique. An add-on to her many titles, recently awarded as National Achiever's Award 2022 by Jayaprada, her profile is the place to find latest fashion trends.

2. Deena Pinto @skinnygirldiariez

No one rocks a tomboyish and gracious girl look like Deena. She runs a blog and is present on every social platform. She's verified on Facebook. She's an E-com Livestream host. Deena has set a benchmark in her 40s, and has used her timidity as power and inspired millions. She started in 2015, and eight years on, numerous achievements later, Deena works with the same energy and dedication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Shubhada Bhide- @shub_sg

A Mumbaikar, Shubhada is now a Singapore-based leading blogger and influencer. Wife to her loving husband and mom to two incredible kids, She is also a full-time working professional. Her page and blog RainbowDiaries.com is full of family experiences and lifestyle reviews. She also runs SocialMediaMomSG platform for ladies and local businesses to support and grow together. She firmly believes that influencing is all about impacting lives positively.

4. Parisha Arenja-@thatperi

Parisha, a PR enthusiast with a bundle of talent, is a familiar name in the fashion-influencing industry. She tends to keep her audience engaged with aesthetically pleasing pictures , boho vibes and catchy captions. Parisha is a style icon for her thousands of followers. Time and again, she has proved that beauty is more than just a slim body. Countless collaborations and many titles later, she's still motivated to spread body positivity and climb great ladders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5.Prachi Bhatnagar - @dilliwalakabir

Born on Instagram creator, She is a well-known blogger with a page full of tricks and hacks. She is a travel vlogger on YouTube. A brand ambassador, Has been featured on various platforms and has been invited as a chief guest at various events. Top-notch brands like firstcry, Hamleys, Meta etc, in the country have collaborated with her. She has 60k hands clapping n heads turning for her content on Instagram.

6. Ekta Makhija- @ekta.mk

After working as a banking professional, Ekta unleashed her talent and started blogging on Instagram. Today, She’s among the top mom and lifestyle influencers in the country and has worked with more than 200 brands. Ekta has set a new bar by working From day one of her pregnancy until her delivery date. She firmly believes that having a child is never the end; instead, it’s always a new beginning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Sunny Mehrotra - @sunnymehrotraofficial

Sunny Mehrotra, a native of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is the owner and director of two gyms. Apart from this, he is one rare personality who can do fashion and fitness modelling. He has won prestigious titles and collaborated with well-renowned brands. He wasn't born a picture-perfect being; He worked consistently and strived. Today he's inspiring people and helping them to achieve their fitness goals.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}