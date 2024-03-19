InHarmony And TWEET Foundation addresses trans employee inclusion at Trans Employment Mela 2024

What are the current employment rates among transgender individuals in India, and how has it improved it over the last couple of years Employment rates among transgender individuals in India have seen improvement, contrasting starkly with previous statistics. The National Human Rights Commission's 2018 study exposed widespread economic marginalization of transgender individuals, coupled with high rates of social rejection and undignified job placements. However, recent initiatives like the National Transgender Employment Mela signify a positive shift. The event, boasting over 100 talented individuals and 30 companies, marks a significant change in corporate attitudes towards transgender hiring. Yet, challenges persist, necessitating collaborative efforts between corporate sectors and the young transgender community striving for dignified employment. While progress is evident, educational barriers remain, highlighting the urgent need for skill-building initiatives. Notably, the forthcoming 2nd edition of the Mela aims to capitalize on this momentum, offering further employment opportunities with a target placement of over 100 candidates.

What industries or sectors are more inclusive towards hiring transgender individuals in India, and what factors contribute to their inclusivity?

Certain industries in India demonstrate a commendable commitment to inclusivity in hiring transgender individuals, led by companies prioritizing sensitivity and diversity. Initially championed by multinational IT firms, this inclusivity trend has now extended to Indian manufacturing companies like Tata Steel, Varun Beverages, pioneering inclusive hiring practices suitable for various educational backgrounds and experiences. Additionally, industries such as logistics, property management (e.g., OCS, Sodexo), and retail (e.g., MAC, Shoppers Stop) actively engage in hiring transgender talent. Yet, achieving genuine inclusivity requires more than hiring; it demands creating conducive environments, policies, and infrastructure, which is an ongoing process.

What initiatives or programs have been implemented by the Indian government or NGOs to promote transgender employment, and what has been their impact?

A range of initiatives from both the Indian government and NGOs underscore a concerted effort to boost transgender employment and societal inclusion. TWEET Foundation's "Gurukul" and "Garima Greh" programs provide essential skills and support. InHarmony's "Trans Is" webinar series and active corporate sensitisation and consultation on trans inclusion fosters awareness and acceptance. The government's backing of the Transgender Employment Mela reflects commitment, with educational support for scheduled caste transgender individuals aiding access to education. Self-help group initiatives encourage entrepreneurship among transgender individuals, fostering economic empowerment. Notably, the National Transgender Portal and initiatives like Ayushman TG cards under the SMILE scheme highlight a proactive stance, facilitating access to healthcare and affirming gender surgeries. These programs collectively strive to dismantle barriers and foster a more inclusive society for transgender individuals, marking significant progress in promoting their rights and opportunities.

Are there any recent legal or policy developments in India aimed at improving employment opportunities and protections for transgender individuals?

India had made significant strides in legal and policy developments aimed at improving employment opportunities and protections for transgender individuals. Recent legal and policy developments include the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, and the release of the "Equal Opportunities Policy for Transgender People" by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on February 14, 2024. These regulations aim to provide legal recognition and protection of the rights of transgender individuals and prohibit discrimination against transgender people in various areas, including employment, education, healthcare, and housing. It also mandated the establishment of transgender welfare boards to address their specific needs.

Currently government is acting strongly for the elimination of the stigma and discrimination towards the transgender people in India. However, it's essential to note that the implementation of these laws and policies and their effectiveness in improving the employment situation for transgender individuals may vary across different regions of India. Activists and advocacy groups continue to push for further reforms and the effective enforcement of existing laws to ensure equal opportunities and protections for transgender people in the workforce.

What are the key challenges related to trans employment in India? How has it improved since the first edition of the Trans Recruitment Mela? How are they being addressed currently?

Despite strides in addressing challenges like bathroom access and discrimination, numerous obstacles hinder successful trans employment, including educational barriers, lack of corporate experience, language barriers, and the need for upskilling. Challenges in relocation, interviews, and mental health support persist. Since the inaugural Mela, companies have increasingly pursued transgender inclusion, fostering a more inclusive environment. Internship programs have emerged to bridge education and experience gaps which creates inroads to employment in their companies. The first National Transgender Employment Mela showcased over 100 individuals and 30 companies, fostering networking and career development. This collective effort signifies progress in advancing trans employment, but ongoing commitment is crucial to overcoming remaining challenges and promoting inclusivity in India's workforce.

What are the perspectives of employers in India regarding hiring transgender individuals, and what barriers do they face in implementing inclusive hiring practices?

Employers in India generally exhibit positive attitude towards hiring transgender individuals, often led by Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) leaders within organizations. However, implementing inclusive hiring practices at an organizational level poses challenges, including the time-consuming process of instituting infrastructure changes like all-gender washrooms and comprehensive gender affirmation policies. Also, many of the educated trans people are freshers and experiencing corporate jobs for the first time. Additionally, integrating transgender individuals into job roles may be complicated by limited relevant experience and transitioning challenges.

Are there any notable success stories of transgender individuals breaking barriers and achieving success in their careers in India?

Numerous transgender individuals in India have shattered barriers and achieved professional success across various fields. Notable success stories include Abhina Aher, Nishtha Nishant, Maya Awasthy, Zainab Patel, Zoya from Godrej Properties, Kalki Subramaniam, Katty Avashia, Shaman Gupta, Ghazal Dhaliwal, and Dr. Aqsa Sheikh.

What steps can be taken by employers, policymakers, and civil society to further improve the employment scenario for transgender individuals in India?

To further enhance the employment scenario for transgender individuals in India, collaborative efforts from employers, policymakers, and civil society are imperative. Key steps include sensitizing the education system, conducting mass awareness campaigns, implementing vocational skilling programs, setting benchmarks for transgender inclusion, running more internship programs, ensuring all public places have all-gender washrooms, and incorporating gender-based discrimination clauses in company codes of conduct.

It is imperative to raise awareness within the education system to enhance educational attainment among transgender individuals. Discrimination, bullying, and lack of support from educators often lead to high dropout rates among trans students. A widespread societal awareness campaign about transgender individuals and the normalization of transgender identities is essential. This approach can foster greater support within families for their transgender and gender-diverse children.

The government should implement special initiatives targeting the aforementioned goals, incorporating gender and sexuality education into the secondary school curriculum. Additionally, vocational training programs should be established with a focus on entrepreneurship and job creation. Setting benchmarks for transgender inclusion and providing incentives to companies and educational institutions that meet these standards is crucial. Companies can contribute by offering internship programs, allocating corporate social responsibility funds to train transgender individuals for employment, and collaborating with other organizations to facilitate the hiring of transgender individuals.

Furthermore, the government should ensure that all public facilities, including toilets in malls and offices, are equipped with "all-gender washrooms." It is essential for the code of conduct of companies to include provisions addressing gender-based discrimination and establishing mechanisms for addressing harassment against transgender individuals based on their gender identity.

What kind of jobs do they get? Also what kind of remuneration they get?

Do they get special benefits or welfare policies?

Transgender individuals in India predominantly secure entry-level positions due to education and experience barriers. While some companies are opening senior and lateral positions, pay parity remains a significant issue. Progressive companies offer special benefits and welfare policies, such as gender affirmation care (including medical support, insurance, and counselling), post-surgery leave, and inclusive facilities like all-gender washrooms, affirming their commitment to transgender inclusion and support.

Any specific demand we have made to the government?

During the recent National Transgender Council meeting, Abhina Aher, a representative, articulated several demands on behalf of the community. These include advocating for reservations or special preference in civil jobs such as police and healthcare, establishing a dedicated recruitment board for transgender individuals through community-based organizations, implementing specialized skilling programs for out-of-school young transgender individuals, and launching focused interventions via self-help groups to support small-scale transgender businesses. Additionally, a call was made for a designated seat for transgender individuals in the Rajya Sabha to address the unique issues faced by the community and sexual minorities. These demands aim to address systemic inequalities and empower transgender individuals across various sectors of society.

