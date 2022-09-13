INIFD Designers dazzles the runaway at New York Fashion Week

Indian fashion dictates the future of fashion. “INDIAN FASHION TRUNK” during New York Fashion Week presented by the young designers of Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) was a celebration of the Craftsmanship of emerging Indian student Designers that was witnessed at the ‘New York Fashion Week’, world’s most prestigious fashion week on September 9, 2022 at 8.00 pm at Angel Orensanz Center, 172 Norfolk Street, Manhattan, 10002, New York City.

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) and London School of Trends (LST) presented “INDIAN FASHION TRUNK” during New York Fashion Week for the 6th Season. Designs at the ‘Indian Fashion Trunk’ show depicted India’s rich culture, indigenous craftsmanship, art, design, originality, textiles from different states of India. The use of vibrant colors with rich deep hues and fabrics is due largely to the craftsmanship that makes India a powerhouse source for fashion and goods.

Anil Khosla CEO INIFD praised the young designers for taking forward Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra to adopt sustainable, eco-friendly fashion and adopting his '5F' Formula - Farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign. He said that “I’m incredibly proud of all the young student designers who worked so hard to showcase at the premier fashion week 'NYFW' and have always brought laurels to the country. It is a matter of pride the young INIFD designers for having travelled across the globe from Lakme Fashion Week in India to World’s top two Fashion Weeks - London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.”

The show had the capturing spirit of India with students coming from diverse backgrounds, focused on spring-summer trends while embracing an exciting season. Overseen by Fashion Expert with experience of more than 20 years, Gintare Jankuniene, the students created the collection of 55 womenswear all of which reflected the personal narratives.

The spectacular Collection was designed on the basic principles of DECONSTRUCTION. Incorporating experimental approach to their work designers produced a conceptual but ultimately wearable outfit by deconstructing: unpicking three simple garments (trouser, jacket and men shirt) and taking them back to flat pieces then adapting, developing and reconstructing into different designs. Students worked on design innovation whilst demonstrating an awareness of commercial considerations when designing and producing an outfit.

Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) with a legacy of over 27 glorious years revolutionizes the Design education in the country, keeping in sync with today’s rapidly changing dynamics of the design World. INIFD has established a strong global presence by giving an opportunity to its existing students to showcase their skills & creativity at 3 official world-renowned Fashion Weeks directly from their classrooms which includes ‘INIFD Presents GenNext’ & ‘INIFD Launchpad’ at Lakme Fashion Week in India, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

This Indian show at NYFW mesmerized the Fashion glitterati and media of New York.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/DcS-3pBYbaQ

