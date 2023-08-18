INIFD Kothrud's Grand Launch: Tripartite Alliance with Medhavi Skills University and NSDC Sets New Design Education Era

India, 18th August 2023: International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), Kothrud commenced the 2023–24 academic year with a student orientation programme. The orientation program was attended by the new batch of students of fashion and interior students and their parents. There was excitement and eagerness among the students as the orientation program for the new batch of 2023 got underway.

The orientation program witnessed an event of friendship, inspiration, and ambition. The program infused the institute's spirit and culture with the students. The event helped the new students of the fashion and interior design program adjust and feel comfortable in the new environment.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Mita Agrawal, Director of INIFD Kothrud, emphasized INIFD Kothrud’s commitment to preparing students for professional excellence by fostering creativity through a career-oriented approach and a global perspective. She also highlighted the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience and how these qualities help overcome any obstacle.

Distinguished guests including Mr. Aman Verma, an Indian television actor, graced the event, giving it an essence of eminence. Mr. Verma interacted with the students and shared his words of wisdom which inspired the students.

A pivotal highlight of the evening was INIFD’s launch of a Tripartite agreement between INIFD, Medhavi Skills University, and NSDC-empowered Degree and Diploma Programs. This momentous event brought together esteemed guests and industry experts, signaling a transformative phase in design education and skill development.

Under the New Education Policy (NEP2020), these innovative programs in Fashion and Interior Design will be offered, combining the academic excellence of Medhavi Skills University with the skill-building prowess of the world's largest network of design institutes, INIFD. The collaboration aims to empower students with creative arts and skills, making them employable in the rapidly growing design industry. All degrees, diplomas, and certificates will be authenticated by Skill India and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Mr. Verma highlighted the growing demand for skilled professionals in the design sector. He stressed the importance of equipping young INIFDians with specialized skills that align with the requirements of the talent market. The curated courses have been designed to be domain-specific and are aligned with the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

Mr. Verma expressed his belief that these courses will strengthen the fundamentals of degree and diploma students and provide them with practical exposure. The practical training offered will enhance their creativity, decision-making abilities, and employment prospects, ultimately granting them UGC-approved degrees of B.VOC, M.VOC, and B.Des, in line with the New Education Policy. He acknowledged the exceptional design skills of the students and inspired their creativity. He enthusiastically embraced the celebratory atmosphere and added excitement to the event through lively dancing and enjoyment.

INIFD Kothrud, a centre of excellence, provides specialized training and exceptional opportunities to students, nurturing their expertise in the field of design. With its exceptional curriculum and industry-oriented approach, INIFD has successfully fostered numerous design professionals over the years. The institute remains committed to providing practical exposure and opportunities for students to showcase their talent on global platforms.

With over 28 glorious years of legacy, the International Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) continues to revolutionize design education in the country. With a futuristic vision, strategic collaborations, and a steadfast commitment to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, INIFD remains at the forefront of the rapidly changing dynamics of the design world.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}