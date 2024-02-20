Injective (INJ) and WOO (WOO) in the Crypto Market 2024, Where Does Everlodge (ELDG) Stand?

Some crypto coins have started losing their bullish momentum following a slight retracement in the crypto market. Nonetheless, with the speculations of the bull market on the way, crypto enthusiasts remain bullish on coins like Injective (INJ) and WOO (WOO), picking them as some of the best cryptos in the year. Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG) is maintaining its significant trajectory, having concluded its presale.

Everlodge (ELDG)

Early investors of the Everlodge (ELDG) presale have recorded up to 190% in performance since the token was listed on the Uniswap exchange. Also, the project is moving swiftly towards listing on tier-1 exchanges like Binance. Meanwhile, the project has begun airdropping ELDG tokens in the wallets of early investors, putting to rest skepticism surrounding the project. So far, over 25% of ELDG tokens have now been airdropped to early investors, setting the token on a path of full market circulation.

Moreover, the ELDG token, an ERC20 token, has garnered a significant number of investors since its listing, with more people currently buying the token from Uniswap.

Meanwhile, the Everlodge platform is creating a revolutionary project that will make on-chain real estate investment possible at affordable rates and in a secure system. When launched, Everlodge will become the world's first blockchain platform to tie real estate assets to fractionalize NFTs. As such, investors get ownership rights to the assets that these NFTs represent upon purchase. With only $100, investors can purchase these NFTs, which represent these assets and as the value of these luxury assets rise, so will the value of the NFTs.

Moreover, Everlodge has exclusive features for ELDG holders, such as free nightly stays on Everlodge's properties. Similarly, the platform has several ecosystems such as a marketplace to purchase real estate assets, a launchpad to raise capital for new developments, etc. Overall, Everlodge is transforming how individuals invest in the blockchain while harboring high potential for performance.

Injective (INJ)

Injective (INJ) is on a significant trajectory, having recorded up to 11% within the last week. Also, zooming out, the Injective price has recorded over 770% in a year-to-date price metric, making it one of the top altcoins with the highest performance within that time frame.

However, some investors fear that the token may have run out of its bullish steam and could witness a downturn soon. Token holders based their opinion on the declining Injective trading volume which has dropped by a day-to-day average of 20% in the past week.

WOO (WOO)

The WOO (WOO) token seemed to have regained its bullish sentiment following a brief bearish scare. For context, the WOO crypto underwent a bearish run for most of January, having reached a year-to-date peak last December.

However, the token witnessed a better performance in February. As a result, the WOO price has recorded over 15% within the last week alone, as per market stats. The recent bullish period has put the token on course to replicate December's peak of $0.47.

