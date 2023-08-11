Innovate and Inspire: Enroll in Parul University's M.Tech Programme Today

India, 11th August 2023: Parul University, situated in the vibrant city of Vadodara, extends a warm invitation for applications to its Master of Technology (M.Tech) programmes. Recognised for its industry-oriented teaching approach, this esteemed educational institution attracts aspiring engineers and technicians from across India. With a focus on cultivating the skills required for impactful innovation, the university offers 7 innovative specialisations in M.Tech.

Dedicated to providing industry-relevant education, Parul University's renowned academic faculty collaborates closely with industry experts to deliver specialised instruction in 7 fields. The aim is to nurture students who possess a passion for serving society through innovative technology and well-developed interpersonal skills. These specialised M.Tech programs encompass Construction Project Management, Information Technology, Internal Combustion & Automobiles, Power Systems, Production Engineering, Structural Engineering, and Transportation Engineering.

The Faculty of Engineering at Parul University is committed to providing students with exceptional engineering education, incorporating cutting-edge techniques and technologies. A structured system of evaluation and feedback enhances the learning experience, providing students with a platform for growth and improvement. Multiple avenues for inspiration motivate and encourage students to develop their innovative potential, fostering a culture of creativity and invention.

Through strategic international partnerships, Parul University offers exceptional opportunities for international exposure and collaboration on prestigious research projects. These partnerships provide students with unparalleled access to global networks and resources, contributing to their growth as global citizens.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, emphasised the significance of the postgraduate program in engineering and technology, stating, “At Parul University, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology nurtures and develops engineers and technical experts who can drive technological advancements and make significant contributions to life sciences. Our esteemed faculty instills pioneering values, encouraging students to approach challenges with creativity and achieve remarkable technological breakthroughs. Our focus is on cultivating students passionate about serving and impacting society through innovative technology and honed interpersonal skills.”

Parul University offers a comprehensive 360-degree learning experience that includes expert talks, seminars, workshops, and industrial visits, ensuring a well-rounded education for students. To stay abreast of ever-changing trends, the university provides opportunities for students to showcase their engineering innovation through practical exhibitions and projects, fostering continuous learning and engineering the future.

The university's placement cell has established strong industry connections, offering students a glimpse of real-world industry experience while motivating them to upskill and innovate. The university has achieved an impressive track record of over 17,000+ placements in 1,600+ companies, with milestone packages of 29+ LPA.

Leading companies such as SiFive, ORAD, ZS, Code Nation, Growel, Asian Paints, Elmex, Infosys, and Alembic frequently visit the campus to recruit candidates who possess a blend of innovative problem-solving skills and traditional business knowledge.

Situated in Vadodara, the cultural capital of Gujarat, Parul University provides a diverse cultural experience, attracting students from over 28,000 different cultures and nationalities to its campus. The university is renowned for offering an enriching educational experience, making it an ideal learning destination.

In conclusion, Parul University's Master of Technology programmes provide students with a unique opportunity to excel in the field of engineering and technology, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to become industry-ready innovators and leaders.

