InnovateRE Odisha: The Biggest Real Estate Conclave of Odisha

India, 25th August 2023: A visionary event that transcends the traditional boundaries of real estate, ushering in a new era of diversification and innovation in the sector. With a specific focus on the dynamic realty landscape in Odisha, this expo unveils the multifaceted dimensions of real estate while highlighting the state's emergence as a major market for real estate investment and growth. One-of-a-kind event to be held for the first time in Odisha, one can explore innovative trends in real estate and gain insight into the futuristic development in real estate.

This groundbreaking event gathers industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore a wide array of innovations reshaping the real estate sector, both globally and in the Odisha market. With massive development and demand for Residential Properties, the expo sheds light on the expansion of real estate offerings, including Commercial Spaces, Hospitality, Logistic Parks, Retail, Warehousing, IT Parks, Data Centres and many more. This diversification not only reflects evolving lifestyle preferences but also positions Odisha as a prime destination for investors seeking diverse opportunities.

The event will feature keynote addresses by industry experts, panel discussions, and workshops. The topics that will be covered include:

The future of real estate in Odisha

The impact of technology on the real estate sector

The importance of sustainability in real estate

The role of real estate in economic development

The challenges and opportunities for real estate developers in Odisha

The conclave is being organised by the Realtors Association of Odisha (ORA), being affiliated to the National Association of Realtors (NAR) India, which is the apex body of real estate professionals in India. ORA aims to imbibe professionalism in the real estate sector in Odisha. The conclave is a major initiative by the ORA to promote professionalism and innovation in the real estate sector in Odisha.

The conclave is a major initiative by the ORA to promote professionalism and innovation in the real estate sector in Odisha.

Central to the discussions is the innovative technologies and sustainable practices that are transforming the realty sector. As mentioned by Sheikh Mairajul Haque, President of ORA, “Attendees will witness how Odisha is leveraging cutting-edge solutions such as smart city initiatives, where advanced technologies converge to create efficient and interconnected urban environments.” This not only enhances the quality of life for citizens but also attracts businesses and investors seeking forward-thinking locations.

Here are some of the things you can expect at Innovate RE:

Panel discussion on RERA: Residential and Commercial, to discuss the implications of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) on the real estate sector in Odisha.

Government regulations and policies: It benefits, to understand the latest government regulations and policies that are impacting the real estate sector.

Networking and collaboration, to connect with other real estate professionals and learn from their experiences.

The future of real estate: Embracing innovation, to explore the latest trends and technologies that are transforming the real estate sector.

Property expo of top projects by leading developers.

Speeches by eminent personalities from the real estate industry, to gain insights from some of the leading experts in the field.

Innovate RE Odisha is a unique platform for real estate leaders to come together and discuss the future of the industry. The conclave is open to all real estate professionals, including developers, builders, agents, investors, and policymakers.

It is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of real estate in Odisha. The event will provide valuable insights and networking opportunities to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Are you a real estate professional who wants to be a part of the future of the industry? Then join us at Innovate RE Odisha on August 25th, 2023. This is your chance to learn about the latest trends, network with industry leaders, and take your career to the next level.

Register today and be a part of the real estate action! Limited seats available. Book yours now!

For more information, Click Now

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.