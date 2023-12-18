Innovating for a Better World: Driving Social Change Through the Salesforce Technology Hackathon

This December, there's an exciting event happening in the tech world, and it's not just about coding or apps. It’s the Salesforce Impact Hackathon Premier League 2023, and it’s all about using technology to make a real difference in the world.

Smriti Sharan is hosting this event, known not only for her innovating thinking but also as an accomplished author of the first-ever Salesforce comic book, a popular blogger, and a YouTuber at sfdcamplified, Smriti has brought creativity in the field.

Smriti focused on how this technology can help solve real social problems. This hackathon is her brainchild, and it's bringing together people who are passionate about using Salesforce for good causes.

From the 17th to the 24th of December 2023, over 250 participants from various corners of the globe will connect virtually to compete and collaborate.

But there’s more to this event than just the challenge. It’s also about learning from each other. To make the Hackathon more interesting, participants are divided into 8 Salesforce Impact Premier League Groups, with each group having 20-25 participants. Each group will have its own mentor, experienced professionals who can guide them to bring out the best in the competition.

This hackathon is more than just a one-time event. It shows how technology, when used thoughtfully, can be a powerful tool for good. Smriti has collaborated with Tarun Gupta and Nripesh Joshi, who are also very active in the Salesforce community, to spread the ‘Code for a Cause’ initiative. This has already received positive feedback from tech leaders worldwide and has been featured in multiple tech forums and discussions.

As the event gets closer, everyone’s getting more and more excited. This isn’t just about finding the best technical solution. It’s about showing the world how tech, combined with smart ideas and a big heart, can create real change.

