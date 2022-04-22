Innovation Culture fueled by creativity & skills at Manav Rachna

Industry-academia relationship, entrepreneurial culture at the campus, conducive environment, industry visits, ace Academicians, Recognition from Government and Private Leading Bodies, state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and dedicated industry-led Centers of Excellence give a synopsis of the world-class and new-age and innovation-led education at Manav Rachna!

Fifth edition of Manav Rachna Annual Technical Fest “INNOSKILL 2022” was a much sought-after event for all the school and university students across Delhi-NCR as they received a unique opportunity to showcase their skill and innovation at a greater platform and a chance to win prizes worth 2 Lakhs.

The encouraging participation of 2500 students from various Indian Universities and Schools in a multitude of competitions in 9 different verticals undoubtedly gave INNOSKILL 2022 an edge. Students participated in the following themes: Squared Challenge in Engineering and Design, Healthcare Mystery, Media and Library Stumper, Sustainability, Eduskill and Culinary Successor, Sports Pioneer, Advance Guard, Law knot, Business and Management Conundrum, and Social Spectrum. Major Attractions under these verticals included Skill-based competitions, Exhibitions and Visual Presentations with hands-on workshops.

The innovations and ideas were judged by Ms. Monika Sehrawat, American Express; Rachit, Almo Electricals Industry; Mr. Sushil Kumar, Tata Technologies; Dr. Srishti, Bharti Vidyapeeth; and Mr. Prashant, Electric one Mobility along with other industry experts.

The event witnessed the gracious presence of Mr. Mussarat Hussain, Senior Advisor- Maruti Suzuki as the Chief Guest for the Inaugural Ceremony, and Dr. Sanjay Mishra, Senior Advisor, Ministry of science and Technology, GOI as the Chief Guest for the culmination ceremony, with Mr. Sahil Dhawan, Director, Ex Squared was the Guest of Honor.

Universities like Unitec Institute of Technology, New Zealand, Carleton University, Canada, Brock University, Canada, Arizona State University, US, IIT, Roorkee and many others participated in the fest. Schools including Manav Rachna International Schools, Lancers International School, Heritage Experiential Learning School, Delhi Public School, Manaskriti School, DAV Police Public School, Mother's Sacred Heart Academy, Eicher School Faridabad along with many others were the part of the event.

Students participated in the events like Design Eco Product, Best out of e-waste, Srijan, Digital Ad Competition, Trading Bootcamp, AI/ML, Environment and Healthcare, Robotics & Automation, Developing Apps, Mobility/Drone/Interdisciplinary, IoT/ Smart Home, Technology for rural areas/ Precision Farming/Women Security Apps, Geriatric care, and many more.

Various workshops on skill were organized like Diving in deep in the ocean of web with React, Opening the chains to web 3.0 with blockchain, and Edging the world using drone, Workshop on Basic Life Support, Workshop Ergonomics Assessment, Body Shape Assessment to mention a few.

Prize amount of 2 Lakhs was distributed to 135 winners across three categories: Grade 6-8, Grade 9-12, and University Students.

INNOSKILL 2022 was sponsored by IOCL R&D, Manav Rachna NewGenIEDC, FIA, FIACS, Indo Autotech Limited, Imperial Auto Industries Limited, Super Screws Pvt. Ltd., Shivalik Prints Limited, Securico Electronics India Limited, Sadhu Forging Limited, Indication Instruments Limited, Dee Development Engineers Limited, ISHRAE, AMD, and Lakme.

The huge success of this Annual Technical Fest reiterates the vision of Manav Rachna, i.e. “Innovation is seen as a learnable skill via which different students manifest different styles in creating opportunities by being open in experimenting with new concepts, and collaborating with like-minded students or teams so that values and behaviours can be aligned to bring out positive individual and collective performance and enhanced work attitudes.”