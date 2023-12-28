Innovation Takes Center Stage as Alliance American University Hosts Annual Convocation

New Delhi (India), December 19:“Dazzling Designs Take Center Stage: International School of Design-INSD Unveils Spectacular Gala Fashion Extravaganza at their All India Talent Showcase 2023!”. INSD has a nationwide presence spanning 21+ states and 75+ centres, housing a vibrant community of 20,000 design students; INSD once again took centre stage to celebrate the artistry and ingenuity of budding designers.

The International School of Design (INSD), an influential hub of creativity and innovation, recently presented an extraordinary fashion spectacle, "A Gala Fashion Extravaganza," as part of its annual talent showcase for 2023. The event, held at the esteemed Westend Hotel in New Delhi, showcased the exceptional prowess and visionary designs of INSD students in fashion, interiors, and graphic design.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This grand affair marked a convergence of creativity, craftsmanship, and style, inviting esteemed guests and fashion enthusiasts to witness an array of stunning collections and innovative concepts. The highlight of the evening was the presence of Bollywood luminary Pavleen Gujral, celebrated for her roles in acclaimed movies like Gehrayian & Sukhee, who graced the event with her charismatic presence.

With a nationwide presence spanning 21+ states and 75+ centres, housing a vibrant community of 20,000 students, INSD once again took centre stage to celebrate the artistry and ingenuity of budding designers.

The event embraced the theme of "Contemporary Designs," exploring diverse motifs, including Black and White, Futuristic Fashion, and Cultural Fusion, transcending boundaries and offering a glimpse into the imaginative world of fashion. Each collection presented by the INSD students narrated a unique story crafted with finesse and innovation.

Mr. Sunjey Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of INSD, expressed, “We, at INSD, live and breathe design, and this annual event is a testament to the boundless creativity of our immensely talented students. Their designs are a testament to our finely designed academic, practical, and industry-centric training.”

Executive Director Mr Pranav Raj Aggarwal added, “INSD always sets high standards, encouraging each Indian to create something unique and present it most fashionably.”

The Gala Fashion Extravaganza wasn't solely dedicated to fashion; it also spotlighted the finest upcoming talents in interior design and graphic design, aiming to create a posh environment and elevate the experience of enjoying a top-of-the-line runway show.

INSD, with its illustrious journey and 75+ centres across 21 states in India, recently received accolades twice as 'THE BEST DESIGN INSTITUTE IN INDIA'. This recognition further solidifies its commitment to nurturing talent and contributing to the national and international design industry.

International School of Design Unveils Spectacular Gala Fashion Extravaganza at All India Talent Showcase 2023

Participating INSD designers showcased breathtaking collections, each encapsulating a distinct theme.

A Glimpse into the Collections:

Collection 1: PUNK PROTOTYPE 2077, designed by Naima Arshad Siddiqui, Shreya Naresh Shaw, Prachi Tushar Mantri and Nilakshi Sunil Raut

Collection 2: ROOTS REVISITED designed by Bhavita Chandi, Jeeyati Pandya and Vijal Sharma

Collection 3: THE VANYAMAAYA COLLECTION, designed by Veena. R.N, Kasturi Sayanekar, Hema Bindhu and Rajashree.

Collection 4: HOLOGRAPHIC FUTURE designed by Riya Walia, Sumanpreet Kaur, Payal Arora, Komaldeep Kaur and Deepak Mehra Singh.

Collection 5: DESERT MEETS DRAPES designed by Sarmistha Mondal, Muskan Agrawal, Ruchi Singh, Riya Chowdhury, Anindita Bhowmik and Avni Dharmshi.

Collection 6: QUEEN OF THE NIGHTFALL was designed by Sagolsem Maheka Devi, Naziya Khan, Lina Biswas, Mimosa Majhi, and Abhishek Mishra.

Collection 7: MARINA was designed by Khushi, Jaya Arora, Lovely Holani, Deepti Thadwani, and Shakshi Mishra.

Collection 8: CHIC FROST was designed by Madhuri Kashyap, Rishabh Kumar, and Anjali Singh.

Collection 9: LUMINESCENT (Glow in the Dark) was designed by Tamanna Das, Himkala Verma, Shiba Ahmed, Jyoti Dhakad, and Kajal Priya.

Collection 10: FLIMSY NIGHT designed by Nausheena Naaz, Arila Sangtan, Manika Jain, Tanu, Achita Jha, Priti Jangra, Charul Gond and Riya.

Collection 11: HUMANOID was designed by Akshita, Anjali, Hema, and Ridhi Patel.

Graphic Designers from INSD who presented their excellent work were Anmol Suryavanshi, Pranjal Shahi, Jaishika Verma, Shweta, Akriti Tandon, Neha Dominique Lama, Shivansh Soni and Moshin Khan.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF DESIGN - INSD

International School of Design, one of India's premier and leading design schools, made a promising beginning under the aegis of educationists and industry leaders for over a decade. INSD has its share of accolades, most recently when the company was awarded the prestigious National award twice as 'THE BEST DESIGN INSTITUTE IN INDIA'.

Having set its benchmarks and challenges, INSD has gradually climbed up the ladder and become India's most preferred choice of design aspirants. With a clear vision to contribute to the national and international design industry, INSD collaborates with prominent causes, organisations, and events, including Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and many other National & international Platforms and fashion weeks.



For more details, please contact:

9804443300 or visit

www.insd.edu.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.