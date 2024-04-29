Innovation Takes Root: Aries Strengthens Alliances at Emerald Jubilee

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Leading Indian multinational company Aries Agro Ltd. (Aries) celebrated its 55th year— the Emerald Jubilee, at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai on April 19th, 2024. The event marked a momentous occasion for the company, bringing together over 1500+ guests, including Aries’ top distributors, dealers, large farmers, agripreneurs, global and domestic suppliers, and other stakeholders from the plant nutrition sector.

This event showcased not only Aries’ rich 55-year legacy but also what it has to offer in the near future. Over a dozen exhibits demonstrated Aries’ innovations and upcoming product launches planned for the next few years.

The Emerald Jubilee highlighted Aries’ initiatives to use cutting-edge technologies to create an extensive range of 130+ products. The brand also provides data-driven and custom-made solutions to millions of farmers across India.

Strengthening Portfolio through Robust Collaborations

The company has signed three significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Aries and leading Indian manufacturers of Plant Protection Products – Rallis India Ltd., Seedlings India Pvt Ltd (100% subsidiary of Best Agrolife Ltd), and Godrej Agrovet Ltd. This strategic collaboration marks Aries’ entry into the co-marketing of patented molecules.

Such an arrangement has further strengthened its product portfolio, establishing the company as a one-stop destination for all farmers' agri-input needs.

Empowering Indian agriculture

Aries’ extensive distribution network reaches over 13 million farmers across 200,000 villages in 26 Indian states. The agreements with these leading manufacturers provide them with instant access to this vast network. As a result, it significantly scales up their presence for these patented molecules.

The launch of Aries’ new products will be progressive throughout the financial year 2024-25, strategically aligned with agro-climatic seasons to maximise benefits for farmers.

A 55 Year Legacy

Since its inception in 1969, Aries has been introducing innovative agricultural concepts to Indian farmers. From offering the widest range of products in the primary, secondary, and micro-fertilizer sectors to catering to the specific needs of 107 different crops, Aries has remained focused on the quality of its products.

Aries’ rock-solid commitment to produce the best has resulted in over 130+ brands, currently trusted by millions of farmers in India and across the globe.

Celebrating Milestones with Agritech Farm Solutions

The grand Emerald Jubilee celebration commemorates Aries’ numerous achievements over the past 55 years. From launching India’s first loyalty program for agribusiness to achieving a national record for the highest number of calls received on a customer helpline in a single day, Aries has consistently broken new ground in the industry.

The company is also the first micronutrient fertilizer company to receive the prestigious BIS Certification for its flagship product, Chelamin – India’s first ISI Marked Chelated Zinc.

Aries is adding agritech farm solutions, supplementing its speciality plant nutrition range. These include a foray into DGCA certified drones for nutrition sprays, AI based soil scanning equipment and robotics to enhance the efficiency in the application of farm inputs.

Such made-in-India agritech solutions will add to the already wide range of trusted Aries products available across India. For enabling drone pilot training, the company has also cocreated a pilot training program with ITM skills university.

Aries Agro Ltd. has been founded on the dynamic foundation of digital infrastructure and a commitment to empower Indian farmers. The grand Emerald Jubilee event served as a testament to the company’s dedication to Indian agriculture and its vision for a brighter future for the farming community.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.