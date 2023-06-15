INPS Classes: Institute for MCA Entrance Exam Preparation

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CTET Cell) is conducted by the MCA Common Entrance Test (MAH MCA CTET).

It is an entrance exam for admission in MCA course in Maharashtra. Preparation for this exam is done in INPS classes located in Lucknow.

This year result proved that this institute is very good for MCA entrance.

MCA has become the demand of today's time. In the 21st century, where on one hand computers have knocked from door to door, on the other hand the number of students doing MCA course has also increased rapidly.

The reason behind this is its demand. Today the demand for MCA has increased a lot. Apart from India, the demand for Indian students abroad has also increased rapidly.

In today's time doing MCA can be a good option for your career.

Alok Thapliyal - 99.96 percentile

MAH MCA CET Exam Pattern

Talking about the exam pattern of MAH MCA CET 2023, it consists of objective type question for 100 marks.

Questions are asked from the main sections of the MAH MCA CET exam namely Mathematics and Statistics, Reasoning Section, English, Verbal Ability and Computer. For this, 90 minutes are given. To pass this exam, it is necessary to bring 50 percent marks for general category students and 40 percent marks for SC and ST students.

What is MAH MCA CET?

MAH MCA CET exam is conducted every year by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell. This exam is conducted in online mode as a Computer Based Test.

This exam is for the candidates seeking admission in MCA course in Maharashtra.

If you also want to do MCA from Maharashtra then first you have to clear MAH MCA CET exam. For this, INPS Classes located in Lucknow can ease your way.

2023 is the name of INPS classes.

Dheeraj Matole – 99.96 percentile

More than 45 students have scored 99 percentile and more than 80 students have scored 98 percentile in MAH MCA CET 2023 exam.

This is the record of highest selection of any coaching classes till date.

Thousands of students from all regions of India come here with their dreams and the institute works to make their dreams come true.

INPS Classes Lucknow is one of the best institute for entrance exam preparation. From Morning 9am till evening 9pm, the teachers here are busy in shaping the future of the students.

Students educated from here are working in prestigious companies in the country and abroad with a package ranging from 40 to 50 lakhs, which is a matter of pride for this institute.

The credibility and results of this institute have proved that it is one of the best institute in its field.

Sharad Ji Shukla – 99.89 percentile

MAH CET 2023 Result Out

The Result of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test 2023 is out.

After the result of this test, INPS Classes has once again proved that they are the best in providing MCA entrance preparation.

Reena Pokhriyal - 99.94 percentile

Congratulations from the institute on passing the MAH MCA CET exam-2023

- Abhinav Awasthi - 99.84 percentile

- Komal Kumari - 99.76 percentile

-Shweta Rawat – 99.76 percentile

-Akhilesh Nandanwar - 99.76 percentile etc…

Address- Pratap Bhavan, Behind Leela Cinema, Hazratganj, Lucknow

Contact Number - 9838162263/ 9953737836

Mail-info@inpsclasses.com

Website -www.inpsclasses.com

(Disclaimer: The person / organization concerned is solely responsible for the veracity of the claims made in this article)

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

