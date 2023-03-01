INPS CLASSES Lucknow - MCA entrance exam preparation

The technology sector is currently developing at the fastest rate. Technology has simplified all those tasks, which were never even imagined. In such a situation, the youth are looking for a golden future in the computer technology sector. Here you can make a great career by doing MCA i.e. Master of Computer Application course. Lucknow based INPS Classes has been providing MCA entrance exam preparation for the last several years with a success record of more than 80%. key to success in any competitive exams.

. MCA course from best college after passing Nimcet exam.

Since the Corona period, the demand for computers has increased a lot all over the world. Computer is required for the growth of every business and company. There are many courses to make a career in this field, in which MCA is the main one. This is a post-graduation course. In the MCA course, education is mainly given about computer programming, creating or developing computer applications. In addition to the development of better tools for advanced applications.

. MCA is a better option?

MCA is better in terms of placement opportunities and salary package. Most of the children in India are inclined towards technical courses in areas like B.Tech, Medical, MBA. Due to lack of much knowledge about MCA, only 20 to 25 thousand students in India appear for the entrance exam (NIMSET) for MCA studies. So the competition here is relatively less.

. Students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari come for coaching.

At INPS we have students from Kashmir to Kanyakumari . Classes run for about 12 hours daily in this coaching institute. The classes here start at 9 am and end at 9 pm. Many students who studied from here are working in big companies like Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Amazon on an annual package ranging from 45 to 50 lakhs.

. Know everything about Nimcet exam.

There are many students who do not know about the Nimcet exam so they miss this opportunity. Admission is done through NIMCET exam in top NIT colleges of India. Apart from this, when a student takes admission in NIT after passing Nimcet exam, then he is ahead of B.Tech students present in NIT because MCA is a post-graduation course. Students who miss out on taking admission in IITs or NITs for engineering can go for a simple graduation like BSC or BCA after which getting job is very difficult but pursuing MCA from TOP NIT’s gives you a platform from where you can get a job with decent package .

. Nimcet is a great option for students

After passing the Nimcet exam, selection can be done in top NITs in India, Hyderabad Central University, HBTU Kanpur, IPU Delhi, Pune University. Apart from this, the fees is also very less and placement opportunities are more.

. Some important tips for students by Nitin Agarwal Sir founder INPS Classes Lucknow.

• To crack the NIMCET (MCA) exam, candidates must have interest in Mathematics.

• MCA entrance exam covers Mathematics up to intermediate level, so one should revise class 11th and 12th level math's problems.

• Students who clear the MCA entrance exam get the opportunity to take admission in 11 NITs admission in 11 NITs of the country.

• MNCs accommodate MCA students from NITs as much as students from IITs.

• Have regularity for success

Adress- Pratap Bhawan, Behind Leela Cinema , Hazratganj Lucknow

Contact - 9838162263/9125777999

E-Mail - inpsclasses@gmail.com

Website - www.inpsmcalucknow.com

