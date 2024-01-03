INSD - International School of Design Shines at All India Talent Showcase 2023, Steals the Spotlight!

New Delhi (India), January 2: "Dazzling Designs Take Center Stage: International School of Design-INSD Reveals Grand Fashion Showcase at their All India Talent Showcase 2023!" INSD, with a widespread presence across 21+ states and 75+ centres, nurturing a dynamic community of 20,000 design students, once again stole the spotlight to honour the artistry and innovation of emerging designers.

The International School of Design (INSD), a creative hub of imagination and originality, recently presented an exceptional fashion spectacle, "A Grand Fashion Showcase," as part of its annual talent exhibition for 2023. Held at the esteemed Westend Hotel in New Delhi, the event displayed the remarkable skills and forward-thinking designs of INSD students in fashion, interiors, and graphic design.

This grand event marked the convergence of creativity, skill, and flair, inviting respected guests and fashion enthusiasts to witness an array of breathtaking collections and groundbreaking concepts. The evening's highlight was the presence of Bollywood luminary Pavleen Gujral, renowned for her roles in acclaimed movies like Gehrayian & Sukhee, who graced the occasion with her charismatic presence.

Participating INSD designers presented awe-inspiring collections, each encapsulating a distinct theme.

The event embraced the theme of "Contemporary Designs," exploring diverse motifs such as Black and White, Futuristic Fashion, and Cultural Fusion, transcending boundaries and offering a peek into the imaginative world of fashion. Each collection presented by INSD students told a unique story crafted with finesse and innovation.

Mr. Sunjey Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of INSD, expressed, “At INSD, we live and breathe design, and this annual event is proof of the limitless creativity of our immensely talented students. Their designs bear testimony to our meticulously designed academic, practical, and industry-centric training.”

Executive Director Mr. Pranav Raj Aggarwal added, “INSD consistently sets high standards, inspiring every Indian to create something unique and present it most fashionably.”

The Grand Fashion Showcase wasn't limited to fashion alone; it also highlighted the finest emerging talents in interior design and graphic design, aiming to create a sophisticated environment and enhance the experience of a top-tier runway show.

INSD, with its illustrious journey, recently earned accolades twice as 'THE BEST DESIGN INSTITUTE IN INDIA.' This recognition further cements its dedication to nurturing talent and contributing to the national and international design industry.

A Sneak Peek into the Collections:

1. Collection: PUNK PROTOTYPE 2077, designed by Naima Arshad Siddiqui, Shreya Naresh Shaw, Prachi Tushar Mantri, and Nilakshi Sunil Raut

2. Collection: ROOTS REVISITED designed by Bhavita Chandi, Jeeyati Pandya, and Vijal Sharma

3. Collection: THE VANYAMAAYA COLLECTION, designed by Veena. R.N, Kasturi Sayanekar, Hema Bindhu, and Rajashree.

4. Collection: HOLOGRAPHIC FUTURE designed by Riya Walia, Sumanpreet Kaur, Payal Arora, Komaldeep Kaur, and Deepak Mehra Singh.

5. Collection: DESERT MEETS DRAPES designed by Sarmistha Mondal, Muskan Agrawal, Ruchi Singh, Riya Chowdhury, Anindita Bhowmik, and Avni Dharmshi.

6. Collection: QUEEN OF THE NIGHTFALL was designed by Sagolsem Maheka Devi, Naziya Khan, Lina Biswas, Mimosa Majhi, and Abhishek Mishra.

7. Collection: MARINA was designed by Khushi, Jaya Arora, Lovely Holani, Deepti Thadwani, and Shakshi Mishra.

8. Collection: CHIC FROST was designed by Madhuri Kashyap, Rishabh Kumar, and Anjali Singh.

9. Collection: LUMINESCENT (Glow in the Dark) was designed by Tamanna Das, Himkala Verma, Shiba Ahmed, Jyoti Dhakad, and Kajal Priya.

10. Collection: FLIMSY NIGHT designed by Nausheena Naaz, Arila Sangtan, Manika Jain, Tanu, Achita Jha, Priti Jangra, Charul Gond, and Riya.

11. Collection: HUMANOID was designed by Akshita, Anjali, Hema, and Ridhi Patel.

Graphic Designers from INSD who showcased their excellent work were Anmol Suryavanshi, Pranjal Shahi, Jaishika Verma, Shweta, Akriti Tandon, Neha Dominique Lama, Shivansh Soni, and Moshin Khan.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF DESIGN - INSD

International School of Design, one of India's premier design schools, made a promising start for over a decade under the guidance of educationists and industry leaders. INSD has earned accolades, most recently being awarded the prestigious National award twice as ‘THE BEST DESIGN INSTITUTE IN INDIA.’



Having set benchmarks and faced challenges, INSD has gradually become India's preferred choice for design aspirants. With a clear vision to contribute to the national and international design industry, INSD collaborates with prominent causes, organisations, and events, including Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and various National & international Platforms and fashion weeks.

