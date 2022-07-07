InsideAIML Launches 100% Job Guarantee Program with AskTalos

InsideAIML, a dedicated platform for AI related career transformation programs, announced a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence program with 100% Job Guarantee, jointly with AskTalos.com.

Under the InsideAIML - AskTalos Partnership, the master’s program will use AskTalos’ technology, tools, and experts from the AI domain; and InsideAIML’s curriculum, certification, and blended learning approach.

To provide practical, industry-aligned learning, the students will use a combination of self-paced videos and live virtual classes with extensive hands-on exposure with the AskTalos expert's team. While this program is in collaboration with AskTalos, the AskTalos team will provide industry-relevant POC work while they are learning.

The course will be offered at a minimum cost, and class size will be limited to one to two teachers and instructors for each of the 30 to 40 candidates.

InsideAIML guarantees that if a student follows all deadlines, but is still unable to find work six months after completing the course, he or she will receive a refund of the program money.

"We prepare students for the industry, with our partnership with over 500+ hiring partners. InsideAIML has connected with Addle India, Mindtree, Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Zomato, Accenture, Adobe, One 97 Communications, Cisco, IBM, L&T Infotech, TCS, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, HP, EY for placement” said Vikram Bhakre, CTO of InsideAIML.

He also stated, "We recognize the anxiety and concerns that learners may have about upskilling during their careers - will they be able to find a new job? Will the new abilities aid them in their existing position? Given the most prevalent concerns, we wish to alleviate their worries with the InsideAIML Job Guarantee Program, which allows aspirants to study and develop their skills while receiving a job guarantee upon completion of the program."

Manish Kumar, who found a job as a Project Manager in Crestron through InsideAIML said "While working in a non-technical field, I realized that in order to move up in my career, I needed to upskill. I decided to enroll in the InsideAIML Master's in AI with a 100 percent Job Guarantee program. After this course, I was not only equipped with new skills in a very sought-after technology but also got a job as a Project Manager in Credit Suisse."

Graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply for the Master's in AI with the Job Guarantee Program. While prior work experience is not required for these programs, applicants must have received 55 percent or above in all of their classes throughout high school, college, and graduation.

So, whether you're already employed but looking for better opportunities, or looking to join one of the tech giants to build a solid career foundation, InsideAIML Job Guarantee Program with 100% assured can help you not only get started but also catapult you to greater heights.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.