Insolation Energy Ltd. (INA Solar) Announces its association with Lucknow Super Giants as the Official Solar Partner

Insolation Energy Limited (INA Solar) has joined hands with the illustrious Lucknow Super Giants forming a Strategic Partnership to promote the use of Solar Energy for the upcoming T20 season 2024. INA Solar and Lucknow Super Giants T20 Partnership was inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak. Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants franchise will be sporting the INA Solar logo on the Leading Trouser of their official matches.

With this collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants, INA Solar is all fired up towards achieving one of the company’s core objectives - to expand the Renewable Energy landscape of the country by making judicious, eco-friendly strides towards large-scale adoption of Solar Power.

A BSE SME-listed Company, Insolation Energy stands as India’s leading manufacturer of High Performance Solar Panels, Batteries & PCU. With more than 7 years of impeccable manufacturing records and a current manufacturing capacity of 950 MW (with plans of expansion up to 3 GW by 2024 end and 1.2 GW solar cell Manufacturing Capacity By 2025-26.) A rich history of successful operations in the industry, the company boasts an impressive record of more than 10,000 clients, more than 500 completed projects, and a strong network of more than 300 Channel Partners across 100+ Districts.

Manish Gupta, the Chairman of Insolation Energy Limited, stated, “Our partnership with Lucknow Super Giants is a positive step in the direction of fulfilling our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision - to achieve Net Zero emissions in India by the year 2070. This collaboration is a commitment to harness the power of sustainable energy for a brighter future for all. Just like every single ball bounced on the pitch contributes to the final score, all the efforts that we put into harnessing the power of the sun help us turn towards a cleaner, greener world”

Vikas Jain, the Managing Director of the company, stated, “We shared our vision with the members, players, and owners of Lucknow Super Giants. A team fired up with youthful fighting spirit on and off the field, their goals aligned with ours, giving rise to this future-defining affiliation. Our diverse line of cutting-edge Solar Solutions can power not just the stadium but also the desire of the people to adopt environment-friendly sources of energy”

Vinod Bisht, the CEO of Lucknow Super Giants, stated, “We are pleased to partner with INA Solar for the upcoming T20 season. Sustainability is at the core of RPSG Sports and we are proud to associate with a business that can accelerate the global and national adoption of Renewable Energy by spreading awareness to a larger audience pool.”

With Lucknow Super Giants lighting up the stadium with their electrifying performances and INA Solar powering the field and beyond, the T20 season 2024 is bound to bring a whole lot of ‘Sunshine’ to its fans.

To know more about INA Solar, You can visit us at www.insolationenergy.in and contact us on +91 7240 444 666 and enquiry@insolationenergy.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.