Inspiring Women of Airbnb: Here’s the Story of Anne Jyrwa Who Started Her Entrepreneurial Journey from Her Garage

As Women’s Month unfolds, we continue to celebrate stories of trailblazing women who exemplify resilience, creativity, and dedication and 'Inspire Inclusion’ in everything they do. Airbnb has been a catalyst for enabling economic independence and a sense of belonging among women entrepreneurs. In 2023, women Hosts in India constituted nearly 30% of the country’s Airbnb Hosting community, and have been instrumental in creating unique guest experiences.

One such host is Anne Jyrwa who started her Airbnb journey from her garage in 2016 while balancing her full-time government job. Her entrepreneurial spirit and desire to connect with people fueled her to create Russet Meghalaya as a haven for travelers.

Anne Jyrwa has hosted more than 400 guests in her four cozy retreats.

Anne was first introduced to Airbnb by a friend eight years ago, which led her to refurbish and list part of her home on the platform. Her determination and willingness to embrace the unknown have contributed to her success as a Host, and since then she has hosted more than 400 guests in her four cozy retreats. Through Airbnb, Anne found not just financial empowerment but also a profound sense of purpose to foster connections and support her community's development. In fact, her Airbnb has helped create opportunities for local tour guides and transport owners in the area to earn additional income via guests who stay in her homestay.

Anne's homestay is an oasis of warmth and serenity

Reflecting on her hosting journey, Anne shares,"Airbnb supports entrepreneurship in the simplest ways. It’s made it accessible and easy for me to earn without making too many adjustments to my daily life. For me, being an Airbnb Host transcends entrepreneurship — it's about embracing diversity, fostering connections, and creating a welcoming space where strangers become friends. Hosting has also helped me achieve financial independence, and in 2024 I retired from my full-time government job and am focusing on hosting full time. I’m excited for what the future holds for me.”

Anne's passion to grow her Airbnb shines through in her resolve to expand her Hosting capabilities.

Anne’s advice to aspiring Hosts is,"Hosting has empowered me as a woman entrepreneur and allowed me to reinvest in my homestay and support rural local communities. If you are thinking of becoming a Host, don't let fear get the best of you, and try not to put too much pressure on yourself. Just trust the natural process and give it your best. Serve your guests with love and dedication, and success will follow."

Anne's passion to grow her Airbnb shines through in her resolve to expand her Hosting capabilities, without compromising on guest experience. Her homestay is an oasis of warmth and serenity for guests to authentically experience Meghalaya while relaxing in a spacious verandah overlooking a lush green garden or enjoying a hot cup of tea while cozying in front of the traditional fireplace. Through unique experiences and heartfelt encounters, Anne's homestay embodies the true essence of hospitality — it’s a space where every guest is embraced with open arms to create memories that are sure to last a lifetime.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.