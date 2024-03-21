Inspiring Women of Airbnb: Mother-Daughter Duo’s Heartwarming Story to Provide Travellers a Home Away From Home

In honour of Women's month, let’s spotlight the remarkable journey of Kimi, a visual designer, and her mother Bhawani Pal, a retired gynaecologist, a Host duo on Airbnb. The mother-daughter duo, who are originally from the Indo-Tibetan border region of Niti-Mana Valley in Uttarakhand, now host travellers at their Dehradun homestay 'Kim Ori Kim.'

Kimi started 'Kim Ori Kim' in June, 2022 on her mother’s suggestion who thought it would be a good way to keep herself busy during the pandemic. Drawing from their own travel experiences and having used Airbnb extensively, Kimi and her mother embarked on a mission to create a space that resonated with their Pahadi heritage. Fueled by determination and a desire to share their culture with the world, the mother-daughter duo set out on their hosting journey. However, fate had its own agenda. The pandemic brought unforeseen trials, including personal loss and grief with the passing of Kimi’s father. Yet, amidst the turmoil, Kimi's mother emerged as a beacon of strength who recognized the healing power of hospitality, and together both transformed their homestay into a haven of solace and connection. Since then, they have hosted over 300 travellers at their Airbnb.

Speaking about her hosting journey, Kimi says, “I got to do what I love with minimal investment, and without disturbing my work-life balance. Hosting on Airbnb with my mom allows me the freedom to work as it suits us and it doesn't impact our personal space. We decide how we spend our time – whether it's looking after the home/family, travelling with friends, or pursuing our careers in teaching. Hosting has also given us the chance to meet new people from different parts of India & the world and hear so many enriching life stories - of love & loss, of hope & struggle, of joy & wonder.”

Hosting has not only empowered them but also inspired others within their community to explore the world of hospitality. Their homestay is more than just a place for travellers to stop by, but a vehicle for cultural exchange and connection.

A heartfelt message from Kimi to aspiring female Hosts, “As women, we have this innate flair for hosting people at home, understanding others' needs before they express them and making strangers feel welcome with the smallest of gestures. Hosting with Airbnb to me feels like an extension of something I love to do and am naturally good at. So, I would say, start hosting by opening your heart and then the door to your home. If you are apprehensive about a platform to start with, my recommendation is to choose Airbnb. The team is warm and very supportive. Their online/offline meetups and approach to everything makes it super easy, safe and an exciting journey for any Host.”

Through small gestures and thoughtful touches, the duo has built an atmosphere of warmth that leaves a lasting impression on travellers.

'Kim Ori Kim' means 'Home Sweet Home' in the local Pahadi dialect Rongpa. Through small gestures and thoughtful touches, the duo has built an atmosphere of warmth that leaves a lasting impression on travellers. Every detail of the homestay is particularly curated to evoke this feeling. Its charm lies in its simplicity, authenticity, and the personalised space they have created for every kind of traveller. Whether it’s the way they welcome travellers, the colourful umbrellas they keep handy for guests during monsoons, the handwritten projector manual, or cutlery for the little humans who stay with them – these small thoughtful details make Kimi & Bhawani’s homestay special.

Let's draw inspiration from Kimi and her mother's journey—a journey fueled by passion, perseverance, and the belief that every challenge is an opportunity for growth and empowerment.

