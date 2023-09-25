InstaAstro Recognises Astrologers Globally With International Astrology Meet

Nitin Verma, Founder & CEO of InstaAstro, credits astrology for his personal journey. It helped him find hope and a positive outlook when his first company got a major setback, and his entrepreneurial career looked like it finished before it even started. But call it God’s grace or divine intervention, a chance encounter with an astrologer changed everything. The astrologer predicted his company would bounce back and he would see a successful entrepreneurial path ahead. And guess what! He did see success as he led more companies after that. The Founder thus went forward with his vision of problem-solving through astrology.

With this realisation and continuous hard work to give astrologers their due credit, he became one of the first entrepreneurs to have supported the International Astrology Conference in India. The agenda for this historic event was to celebrate and recognise the contributions of eminent astrologers to society and its people.

“We see our astrologers not just as partners but as mentors leading our customers towards a brighter, more positive future through the lens of astrology.”, said Nitin. “Our guiding philosophy is simple - Quality over Quantity.”

With this principle in mind, InstaAstro carefully handpicks only a few astrologers out of many, ensuring each astrologer finds their niche. This approach allows for the best resolution of customer issues and significantly increases astrologers' earnings. Nitin definitely believes that the growth of the company is directly linked to the growth of its astrologers.

The International Astrology Meet witnessed the presence of renowned astrologers from India and abroad, including Pandit Ajay Bhambi, the Internationally acclaimed celebrity astrologer, along with Manvendra Rawat, Shailendra Pandey (the Aaj Tak Astrologer), Dr A.M. Mitra, Dr Shaifali Garg, Dr Shashank Dayal, Dr Bhupendra Bhuvaneshwar, Dr. Bhupendra Bhuvaneshwar, Dr. Aswani Gautam, Acharya Vikramaditya, Dr Arvind Sharma, KK Bharadwaj, Shri Rohit Pant, and Dr Swami Neeraj Ji.

The day-long event featured panel discussions on various topics related to Vedic astrology, including relationship compatibility, career guidance, mental health and predictions for the future. Attendees even had the opportunity to get personalised consultations and advice from the participating astrologers. The Founder expressed his delight and aim behind the event, saying, “We wanted to bring together acclaimed astrologers on one platform and facilitate an exchange of knowledge to promote astrology as a science.”

He even stated, "Just like a software engineer with several years of experience earns a high salary, our astrologers, who have been solving people's life problems for ages, deserve to be well-paid for their skills and practice.”

With InstaAstro, he does not wish to attract people’s blind trust. Rather, their team’s purpose is to see people go back home with a 360-degree smile on their faces and find solace in their tough times. This is only possible through the rich-quality consultation they have been ensuring since the start.

"As an IIT graduate, I must say that while lakhs of students take the entrance exam, only a few thousand get selected. Our approach to selecting astrologers follows a similar principle," added the founder. “InstaAstro astrologers are giving quality consultations to users, solving their life problems regularly supported by our team, which makes them earn more from the platform.”

Going forward, InstaAstro’s Founder plans to mark this International Astrology Meet as an annual event to facilitate the global exchange of knowledge between astrologers and raise awareness about Vedic astrology. With InstaAstro, he aims to keep serving people at its best and enhance people’s belief in astrology in the coming years.

About InstaAstro:

InstaAstro is a holistic wellness platform that provides live astrology consultation and personalised horoscope predictions through its team of experienced astrologers. Founded in 2021 by Nitin Verma, the company combines technology and astrology to offer people accurate and affordable astrological solutions globally. Visit the website and app today!

