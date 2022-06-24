Institute of Law, Nirma University extends online application for UG programs

India, 24th June, 2022: Institute of Law, Nirma University (ILNU), one of the most popular and NAAC A+ accredited legal education institutes in India, announces the extension of last date for online application for their flagship B.A., LL.B. (Hons) /B.Com., LL.B.(Hons) and LL.M. (One Year) courses. Addressing multiple requests from applicants, the last day to register and complete the application process has been extended till 30 June 2022. Aspirants who have appeared in CLAT 2022 and are keen to pursue a career in law may register and fill out the ILNU application form online. The admissions shall be based on the interse CLAT Rank 2022. Further, aspirants will also be eligible for scholarships worth INR 3.82 Cr.

Pursuing academic excellence, ILNU offers cutting-edge legal education by embracing the principles of Artificial Intelligence and professional legal excellence to create next-generation lawyers, leaders, and policymakers. Ranked as the 8th best private law college in India by Outlook in September 2021 and the 6th best all India law colleges (private) by The Week in August 2021, ILNU provides a dynamic and creative learning environment backed by an industry-relevant curriculum.

Approved by the Bar Council of India, ILNU’s B.A., LL.B. (Hons) and B.Com., LL.B. (Hons) are a five-year integrated law program spread over ten semesters. Utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated innovative learning methodology, both the programs feature a set of value-added, specially designed clinical and supplementary courses aimed at skill development and enhanced learning. In addition, students are offered foreign language courses and specialised courses in legal drafting for a well-rounded professional outlook.

Integrating theory, doctrine, and practice, students of B.A., LL.B. (Hons), and B.Com., LL.B. (Hons) develop a quest for research and inquiry. In addition, both the programs have a set of elective courses ranging from Law and Public Policy, Corporate Governance, International taxation, Human Rights / International Humanitarian Law, Goods and Service Tax, among others. Further, students can hone their skills through various moot court competitions and debates, guided by well-experienced faculties. With global exposure and international standards, the students are nurtured to become practice-ready professionals.

The Institute provides end-to-end placement assistance to students through its Campus Recruitment Cell. The students are offered internship opportunities every semester. They are placed with lawyers working in Supreme Court, High Courts, and various leading Law firms. Prominent legal firms such as Khaitan & Co, DSK Legal, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Fox Mandal, and corporates like Adani, Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Lombard, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others, have recruited from the Institute.

Aspirants applying to ILNU for the B.A., LL.B. (Hons), or B.Com., LL.B. (Hons) program should have passed higher secondary/ intermediate examinations (10+2) or its equivalent examinations with not less than 45% aggregate marks on the last date as notified by the Institute. The age criteria will be the same as prescribed by the CLAT 2022 authority. To complete the application process, aspirants must register by creating a Login Account on ILNU's website and fill in the requisite details. Aspirants are advised to read the guidelines carefully before filling up the application.

ILNU offers outcome-based learning backed by a robust academic delivery system and interaction with renowned lawyers, judges, law teachers, and scholars. It focuses on dynamic undergraduate, postgraduate, executive diploma, and doctoral academic programs to help individuals embark on and strengthen their legal careers. The Institute also has student exchange and research collaboration with prominent institutions such as Coventry University, PennState Dickinson Law, Strathmore University, and the University of Johannesburg, among others, to offer world-class education and global immersion opportunities.

To apply for ILNU’s B.A., LL.B (Hons) and B.Com., LL.B (Hons), please visit: https://lawadmissions.nirmauni.ac.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.