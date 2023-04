India, 3rd April 2023: Integral University, Lucknow on March 27, 2023, welcomed Mr. John Murphy, President & Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, and Mr. Sanket Ray, President for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia. Mr. John Murphy, President & Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company interacted with the staff and students of Integral University on the topic “Indian youth and its role in shaping global economy”. Mr. John Murphy, President & Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company did a kick-off of a friendly soccer match between National and International student team of Integral University.

During his visit at the campus of Integral University in Lucknow, Mr. John Murphy interacted with the students and faculty of the university, answering their questions and advised the students to aspire for bigger goals and move fast with passion as every day is important.

Mr. John Murphy congratulated and appreciated the Honorable Founder & Chancellor, Prof. Syed Waseem Akhtar for his vision for the university and for creating the infrastructure which supports quality education for all. He appreciated and thanked the leadership team, faculty and students of Integral University for the overwhelming welcome and energy on the campus.

The esteemed guests also visited the Chancellor's gallery and had a glimpse of the journey of Integral University under the aegis of the Honorable Founder & Chancellor, Prof. Syed Waseem Akhtar, Integral University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Integral University welcomed Mr John Murphy, President & CFO, Coca-Cola Company.

Mr. John Murphy, President & Chief Financial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company did a kick-off of a friendly soccer match between National and International student team of Integral University.

On this occasion the Honorable Founder & Chancellor, Prof. Syed Waseem Akhtar, Integral University welcomed the guests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Honorable Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar, Integral University, Lucknow asked Mr. John Murphy about his professional journey and aptly captured his advice for the students telling them to always be humble and pursue bigger goals.

The Honorable Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Javed Musarrat, Integral University, Lucknow shared the focus of Integral University towards Inclusion, Gender Equity and Sustainable Development Goals.

Integral University is a premier University located in the North-eastern part (N 26° 57' 30.4344", E 80° 59' 53.1924") of the UP-State capital city Lucknow. It sprouted as a small school in 1993, reared and elevated into an Integral Institute of Technology (IIT) in 1998, which eventually transfigure as the first State private minority University incorporated under Integral University Act No. 9, approved by the UP State legislative assembly in 2004. The University is duly approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under sections 2(f) and 12B of the UGC Act, 1956, and is recognized by the Scientific & Industrial Research Organization (SIRO), Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr. John Murphy did a kick-off of a friendly soccer match between National and International student team of Integral University

The university has been making higher education accessible to thousands of students from the semi-urban area inhabited mainly by farmers and the underprivileged. It offers a wide choice of academic programs across 11 faculties and hosts more than 12000 UG & PG besides a Ph.D. program in all disciplines at its 126-acre lush green campus. The university is committed to imparting quality education and enriching campus-life experience to students from across the globe and is home to more than 300 international students from 30 countries. Equipped with all modern amenities for pursuing higher education-modern classrooms and seminar halls, top-grade sports facilities and trained coaches, a well-equipped gymnasium, best-in-class laboratories and instruments, a grand library with more than one lac books and e-journals, a mini-convention centre with a central auditorium with a capacity of 300, and annex seminar halls. The campus provides safe and comfortable hostel accommodation for girls and boys, an 810-bedded tertiary care hospital as part of the Integral Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (IMS&R) with the best medical facilities available 24 x 7 within the campus.

The university is committed to inspiring excellence and empowering the youth through education, enabling them to create a better future. The university collaborates with some top MNCs and academic institutions of higher learning for academic enhancements at national and international levels. It is not only an academic institution but also a mission to integrate quality education with 3600 developments.

https://www.iul.ac.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}