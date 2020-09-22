Intel helps power the world’s fastest gaming desktop PCs with 10th Gen Intel® Core™ K-Series processors

brand-stories

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 19:06 IST

Shatter the performance barrier and enter the realm of immersive 4K entertainment experiences and play the latest gaming titles like never before. With an optimal balance of frequency, cores and threads, advanced tuning support, and blazing connectivity, unlocked 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-10900K and Intel® Core™ i7-10700K processors help supercharge desktop PCs and enable incredible experiences and productivity for gamers, content creators, and mainstream users. Whether you’re seeking great performance out of the box, or just want to take advantage of overclocking, there’s a new 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor for you.

Elite performance

When it comes to your desktop PC, you can’t have too much speed. When enjoying the latest games, processor speed matters. That’s why Intel engineers have developed Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost (Intel® TVB).(1) By enabling processor speeds of up to 5.3GHz right out of the box (2), you’re free to enjoy fast performance—whatever you’re looking to accomplish. With Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, you can experience an automatic performance boost when running lightly threaded applications. And with Intel® Hyper-Threading Technology (Intel® HT Technology), now available across the entire 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, you can multitask with confidence. By collaborating with over 200 top independent software vendors, Intel’s engineers have worked tirelessly to ensure that many of today’s most popular games, game engines, and middleware run great on Intel® processor-based desktop PCs. By focusing on high frame rates, exceptional visual fidelity, and smooth game play, Intel continues to show the commitment of bringing exceptional gaming to life. When you want to play with your desktop PC, you can make the most of it with performance from Intel.

Seamless connectivity and stunning visual experiences

No more long wait times, frequent buffering, and glitchy gaming—experience faster Wi-Fi performance with Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) PCs, even on home networks, with a growing variety of devices. (3,4) New 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor-based desktop PCs also support the new Intel® Ethernet Connection I225.Enjoy fast transfers of large files with greater than 2X the network speeds (3,4) of 1GB Ethernet—no new cabling required.

Smooth streaming and HD entertainment enable immersive, full-screen 4K and 360° viewing. Tackle the most powerful characters on your favorite games in stunning visuals, all with the confidence that you’re getting the performance you need, when you need it.

Advanced tuning support

For those looking to push the limits of performance when gaming or running demanding productivity applications, overclocking is your path to a higher level of experience. Precisely tune and get even more performance from unlocked 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with new precision overclocking controls designed for gamers, content creators, and overclocking enthusiasts.(5)

You can confidently add performance with Intel® Performance Maximizer, a hyper-intelligent automated processor overclocking tool that examines your processor’s individual performance DNA and programs personalized settings for custom overclocking.

The new PCIe Overclocking enables the overclocking of discrete graphics performance to push the visual envelope. With new Per-Core Hyper-Threading Controls, experienced overclockers can opt to turn Hyper-Threading on or off on a per-core basis for even more granular control.

Unlock the ultimate experience today

Get an optimal balance of frequency, cores and threads, advanced tuning support, and blazing connectivity with unlocked 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-10900K and Intel® Core™ i7-10700K processors and supercharge your desktop for a competitive edge.

Click here to explore 10th Gen Intel® Core™ K-series desktop processors.

Intel® technologies may require enabled hardware, specific software, or services activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No computer system can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at https://www.intel.com.

(1) Available only on 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 and i9 desktop processors.

(2) Available on select processor SKUs.

(3) Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 requires specific hardware configurations. Discrete Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 available for chipsets not supporting connectivity integration.

(4) Nearly 3x Wireless Speeds: 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps maximum theoretical data rates, ~3X (2.8X) faster than standard 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard specifications and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers.

(5) Unlocked features are present with select chipsets and processor combinations. Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others