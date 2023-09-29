Interactive Brokers Placed Well In Traders Union's Latest Ranking

Engaging in Forex trading can be a profitable endeavor, but it is essential for traders to select the right trading platform.

TU has recently conducted a review of Interactive Brokers (IBKR), one of the most established and widely recognized investment firms in the United States.

After rigorously assessing 75 companies in the investment industry using its trusted TU Methodology, the finance portal has ranked Interactive Broker (IBKR) in the sixth position, assigning it an impressive TU Overall Score of 7.75.

Interactive Brokers boasts a remarkable 42-year history, having been established in 1977. The company offers a diverse range of trading instruments, encompassing stocks, Contract for Differences (CFDs), indices, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and futures contracts, in addition to various currency pairs.

Customers of IBKR enjoy access to over 135 markets spanning 33 different countries. Notably, the platform is regulated by prominent authorities, including the US Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the UK Financial Regulatory Authority (FCA).

This strong regulatory backing has earned Interactive Brokers a remarkable score of 9.40 out of 10 in the regulation and safety category.

Additionally, a key advantage of Interactive Brokers is that it imposes no minimum deposit requirements for any account type, making it especially welcoming to beginners. The platform offers spreads as low as 0 pips, with leverage varying depending on the traded asset.

Furthermore, Interactive Brokers supports a wide range of account currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CZK, DKK, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, MXN, NZD, NOK, PLN, SGD, SEK, CHF, and CNH.

A recent article published on Benzinga.com detailed Traders Union's evaluation process that placed IBKR among the best investment platforms of 2023.

Traders Union used a comprehensive evaluation system consisting of over 100 parameters. These parameters were divided into five categories: Financial and Economic Viability, which evaluated the financial stability of brokers, Reliability or the level of trustworthiness of each broker was assessed, taking into account their reputation, and Security which examined the safety of funds held in broker accounts, including the availability of licenses and adherence to regulatory standards.

Trading Conditions or how well commissions and bonuses fair and Customer Service or the quality of technical and customer support provided by the platform have also been considered.

Traders Union assigned a TU Overall Score to simplify the process of identifying secure and trustworthy brokers for traders. The scoring principle is straightforward. The higher the score, the greater the trustworthiness of the broker.

Brokers with scores from 8.0 to 10.0 are regarded as the most dependable platforms in the Forex market and are highly recommended.

Brokers with scores from 7.0 to 7.99 are considered quite reliable and trustworthy, the range which has been awarded to Interactive Brokers.

Brokers with scores from 5.0 to 6.99 are categorized as generally reliable but require thorough research while those with scores from 3.0 to 4.99 pose a significant level of risk, and careful analysis is advised before opening an account.

Lastly, platforms with scores of 2.99 or lower should be avoided, as they do not fare favorably compared to better-ranked counterparts and are not recommended for trading activities.

