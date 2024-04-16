International Celebrity Makeup Academy Powered by Studio 19 Films, Offers Opportunities for Aspiring Makeup Artists

The bustling city of Delhi is now home to the innovative International Celebrity Makeup Academy, a fresh and exciting venture powered by Studio 19 Films. This academy aims to transform talented individuals into celebrated makeup artists, all under the guidance of the accomplished leadership of Studio 19 Films' founder, Mr. Yash Ahlawat, and its director, Almas Soni.

Studio 19 Films is not just a media powerhouse; it's a catalyst in the entertainment industry, recognized for organizing India's largest beauty pageant, Bollywood Mr. and Miss India, which has celebrated four successful seasons and is gearing up for its fifth in 2024. This event brings together celebrities, top fashion designers, and notable makeup artists, creating a vibrant ecosystem of fashion and glamour.

The vision behind the International Celebrity Makeup Academy is to create a robust portfolio for makeup artists, enabling them to earn both name and fame in the competitive beauty world. The academy offers a plethora of makeup courses ranging from basic to advanced levels, including specialized training in fashion and celebrity makeup. These courses are designed to cater to the needs of all aspiring makeup artists, whether they are just beginning their journey or looking to enhance their existing skills.

The founders of Studio 19 Films, Yash Ahlawat and Almas Soni, are well-versed in the industry. Yash Ahlawat, a popular actor and film financier, has been involved in numerous Bollywood projects, while Almas Soni is recognized for her expertise in education and her enthusiasm for fashion. They have identified a gap in the market: many makeup artists in India graduate from academies but lack proper guidance on how to propel their careers forward and secure a platform that showcases their talent. The International Celebrity Makeup Academy was founded to bridge this gap, providing not only education but also a network that includes fashion shows, beauty pageants, film sets, and web series productions.

The academy doesn’t just focus on skill development; it also emphasizes brand collaborations, networking, and professional growth. This holistic approach ensures that students and professional makeup artists alike can find their place in high-profile networks and work with some of the biggest names in the industry.

For those aspiring to launch themselves on a larger scale, the International Celebrity Makeup Academy offers a unique platform. Whether you are a student eager to learn the art of makeup or a seasoned artist looking to elevate your career, this academy provides the tools and connections necessary to succeed.

If you are interested in exploring the world of makeup artistry, now is the perfect time to reach out to the International Celebrity Makeup Academy. Experience firsthand how joining forces with other ambitious individuals can lead to remarkable growth and opportunities. Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting journey in the world of beauty and fashion. Join us and see how we can advance together in this glamorous industry.

For More Information about International Celebrity Makeup Academy or if you want to take admission call us at 09643048924 or visit our address at B 113, 1st floor, lajpat nagar, new delhi 110024

Website www.celebritymakeupacademy.com

