International Conference of WHRPC to be held in Dubai on 23rd December 2022

The prestigious World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC) annual convention and awards ceremony will be held in Dubai on 23rd December 2022. The Chairman of WHRPC Dr. Tapan Kumar Rautaray said, that the nomination process and shortlisting of the awardees have been completed under the supervision of a high-level panel.

In the awardees list special preference has been given to those working in the field of human rights and education. Top National & International personalities, who have done remarkable work in various fields, will be honoured with honorary doctorates. Apart from former India cricketer Madan Lal, celebrities from Entertainment industry, academicians, professionals, bureaucrats, activists, intellectuals will be part of the event. Dr. Tapan also mentioned that the theme of the International seminar to be held on this occasion has been 'Human Rights and Climate Justice'.

Significantly, the international organization WHRPC includes academics and intellectual groups from around the world, which are actively working for the protection of human rights. It unites individuals, educators, organizations and government bodies to adopt and promote human rights and to study International agreements and activities on human rights and make recommendations to the government for their effective implementation.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.