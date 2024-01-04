International Excellence Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR

International Excellence Awards 2023, now in their second edition, held at the Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, Delhi on 17th December, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by His Excellency Mr. S KRISHNA KUMAR – IAS (Former Union minister, Govt. of India), Hon'ble Mr. Justice KURIAN JOSEPH (Former Judge Supreme Court of India), His Excellency Mr. ALEM TSEHAYE WOLDEMARIAM (Ambassdor of Eritrean). Guests of Honor for the event were, Col. (Dr.) DIVAKARAN PADMA KUMAR PILLAY (Shaurya Chakra, PhD Research Fellow, Manohar Parikkar Institute of Defence Studies & Analysis, Delhi, India), Mrs. Usha Krishna Kumar (President - All India Nurses Welfare Association International Chairperson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Foundation), Dr. Senorita Isaac (Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council), Prof. Subah Rajan (Senior fellow The Imagindia, New Delhi), Shri. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director of GCCR), Prof. K M PATHI (Educationalist & Senior Consultant), Prof. (Dr.) GURPREET SINGH TUTEJA (Joint Dean of Students’ Welfare (University of Delhi), Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor SGT University, Gurugram), Dr. MANISHA WADHWA (Professor in Education Aditi Mahavidyalaya University of Delhi), Prof. MAMTA SHARMA (Professor Principal Aditi Mahavidyalaya University of Delhi). The speakers discussed their views about Education and Moral Well-Being."

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the International Excellence Awards and Conference.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

International Excellence Awards 2023 Winner List –

Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao - Lifetime Achievement Award ( Higher Education & Publisher )

Amitta Gahallot - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Dr. Sameer Dileep Joshi - Edupreneur Director of the Year

Jyotishacharya Dr. Suvendu Kumar Das - Best Astrologer of the Year 2023

Ms. Rashi Srivastava - International Youngest Makeup and Hair Artist of the Year 2023

Dr. R D Kumar, Advocate - Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Yashwant Dattatray Ghaisas - Excellence in Astrology and Ayurveda

Global Strategic & Defence News - Most Credible Geopolitical Publication

Kidzland English School ( Mehul P Shah) - Best Management and Active Learning System

Mrs. Leena Nishit Jain - Best Principal of the Year

Mr. Ganesh Pharande ( Billimoria High School ) - Outstanding Leadership Award

Prof. (Dr.) Arghya Sur - Teaching Excellence, Academician, Educationalist, Researcher & Benevolent Social Service

Dr. SUNIL VISHNU KADAM - Outstanding Contribution in the field of Healthcare

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta - Best Eye Surgeon of the Year

ELLORA EPC PVT.LTD. - Workplace Wellbeing Award

Dr. Manish Kocher - Innovative Principal of the Year

Ms. Aditi Goradia - Best Director of the Year

Varsha Balgopal - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Arnav Fisheries Private Limited. ( Mr. Manoj Kumar Sonkar ) - Excellence in Manufacturing Award

Dr. Roop Sidana - Award for Contribution to Mental Healthcare Community

Ms. Rujuta Rajendra Ketkar - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited ( Mr. Ashok Narayanan ) - Excellence in HR Business Function

Dr. Uday Goutam Nookathota - Excellence in Healthcare Services

Pratiksha Bajpai - Mental Healthcare Icon of the Year

Future Shine Institute ( Mr. Abhishek Singh and Mrs. Anamika Singh ) - Best Service Provider in Education

Mr. Riyaz Nadaf - Award for Best Vastu Expert

Mr. Nitin Annasaheb Kere ( Fillpack Technology ) - Best Manufacturer for Food & Beverages Industry

Mr. Ashoksinh Chauhan ( Seva Sadhbhavna Welfare Foundation ) - Best NGO's of the Year

Dr. Dipendra Narayan Roy - Best Marketing Director of the Year

Mr. Rajarshi Dasgupta- Outstanding Achievement Award in Tax Consulting

Mr. Murli Manohar - Best Writer of the Year

Dr. Anand Shukla - Award for Contribution in Healthcare

Mr. Chaman Lal Sharma - Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr. Narahari Vishnu Kadekar - Excellence in Client Service

Md Mabidul Islam - Sports Recognition Icon

Mr. Raju Yadav - Award for Contribution to Student Development

Mr. Samir Shah ( Plank & Weave India Private Limited ) - Furniture Visionary of the Year

Mr. Vijay Kumar Amar - Infrastructure and Environment Engineering

Ms. Sonali Monalisa - Young Teacher of the Year

Dr. Saurabh Singh - Indian Dental Talent of the Year

Leggit Whole Foods ( Mr. Nithesh Narayana Reddy) - Best Startup of the Year

ADABALA venkata Venugopal ( Adabala Sports Foundation ) - AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION IN THE FIELD OF SPORTS - PARTICULARY IN RURAL AREAS

Mr. Rohan Singh Tomar ( QRT AUTO PRIVATE LIMITED ) - Customer Service Excellence Award

Mann Ssharrmaa - Spiritual Master of the Year

Mr. Dineshwar Prasad Soni - Best Advocate of the Year

Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi - Award for Contribution in Healthcare Community

Mr. Nalini Kr Majumder - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Dr. Y HEMALATHA - Best Principal of the Year

Mr. Mohan Lal Dogra - Director Performing Art and Education

Dr. Vithoba Tukaram Tale ( JSPMS Rajarshi Sahu College of Engineering, Tathwade, Pune ) - Best Education Service Provider of the Year 2023

Miss. B Nand - Best Founder of the Year

DR. POORNIMA SHARMA ( VISHVESHWARYA GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS ) - BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE

Dr. Arvind Kumar Pushkar - Award for Contribution to Healthcare Community

Dr. Suresh Pathak - Award for Contribution to Education Community ( Scode Guide Movement )

Dr. S. Riyaz Mohammed - Outstanding Dentist of the Year

MeD Miracle Health Care ( Mantu Kumar ) - Excellence in Home Healthcare Services

Mr. Himanshu Sinha - Best Mimicry Artist of the Year

Mrs. Savita Rani Tehlan - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Ajinkya Manoj Kulkarni ( Unbound Spaces India ) - Award for Design Excellence in Interior Designing

Ms. VIDYA SAGAR - EMINENT SCIENTIST

Ganraj Pvt.Ltd. Kalyan ( Kailas Patil Kalyan ) - Manufacturing in Clothes and Textiles Award

Prof. Dr. Suchitra Vashisth - International Award in Research Excellence

Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw - Young Professor of the Year

A R Enterprises ( Dr. Sandeep Jain ) - Award for the Best Quality Initiative in Medical Diagnostics

Dr. Sudha Subramaniam - Award for Excellence in Research

Mr. Sagar Azad - Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Prafulla Suryaji Sawant Dessai - Award for Contribution in Education & Society

Astrologer Dr. Shri. Chithrabhanu K Poduval - World's Best Intuitive Astrologer

Toby Mathew - Young Principal of the Year

Impact Institute of Hotel Management, Agra ( Mr. Digvijay Singh, Director ) - Best Hotel Management College in North India

Mr. PRASHANT HANAMANT RAMADURG - Best Real Estate Land Developer

Prince Lotus Valley, Piprali Circle Campus, Sikar - Best School of the Year Award

CA Ramesh Manilal Nagar - Best Social Worker of the Year

APURVA PARIKH ARCHITECTS - TOP 15 ARCHITECTURAL FIRMS - INTERNATIONAL DESIGN PORTFOLIO

Jatin Sharma ( Jurist and Jurist International Law Firm) - Best International Law Firm

Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions - Best Emerging College - Employability

Dr. Dini Chandran C S - Iconic Research Scholar of the Year

Meerut Public School Group, Vikramjeet Singh, Managing Director - Best School Chain of the Year Award

Shayonam Overseas - Best Education Consultancy in India

City Convent School - Best School Using Technology Award

Ajay Dubey - Innovative Director of the Year

BADRI NARAYAN ADHIKARY - Innovative Contribution in the field of Law

Dr. Mukesh Sehgal - Best Professor of the Year

Niraj Kumar - Technology & Management Excellence

Dr. Mukesh Yadav ( UEM Jaipur ) - Innovative Professor of the Year

Sanket Shikhar - AI and Machine Learning Excellence

Mr. T. Ashuhrii Romeo - Best Entrepreneur and Nation Builder from North East Region, India

Vanshika Gupta - Awarded for Best Bridal Makeup Artists in North India

Gagandeep Kaur - Best Teacher of the Year

R.K Agarwal - PRIDE IN PROFESSIONAL ETHICS

Mohit Agarwal - IDEAL YOUNG DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

SIKKIM GLOBAL TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY - Best Emerging University in North East for the Innovative Ideas and Implementation of Best Futuristic Courses

MUNESHA J M - Best Social Service of the Year

Dr. Nironmoy Mukherjee - Outstanding Leadership Award

SIGN WORLD ( Suresh Kumar Prabhakaran ) - India.s Best No.1 Advertising Company 2023

DR. SHINY GRACE PAUL ( SHINE NERO - Founder & CEO, BANGLORE - Best Social Worker of the Year

Mr. Debashis Bhattacharyya - Best Writer of the Year

Er. Anurag Bholiya - Award For Contribution in Music Industry & Film Making

Avneet Kaur - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year

Mr. Asham Fulmamdi - Outstanding Patient Care Award

RGN Publications, Ganesh Sharma - Publisher of the Year 2023

Ramkumari Iyer - Award for Best Technology leadership

Czone Rubber Pvt. Ltd. - Best Rubber Manufacturing Industries in India

HORIZONS INTERNATIONAL - Best Coaching Institute of the Year

Mr.Nurul Hossain - Yongest Registrar of the Year

Future Pharma Pvt Ltd [ Mr.Lokesh Gupta ] - Best Pharmaceutical Company of Year

Kumod Kumar Singh - Lifetime Achievement Award

St. Xavier's Public School, CHATARPUR, ODISHA - Best Emerging School in Odisha

Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava - Outstanding Achievement Award

ArthaPoint. ( Mr Grijesh, Mr. Arun and Mrs. Arzoo) - Online Coaching Institute of the Year

Chiranjiv Banshiwal - Best Interior Design for Real Estate

Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, FCA -(President Samudayik Vikas Samiti) - Lifetime Achievement Award

APNELOG - Best NGO,s of the Year

Dr. Sandeep Anandrao Mali ( Founder & Chairman of Janseva Urban Co Op Credit Society Ltd. ) - Best Rural Co OP Banking

Mr. Guljar Alam Director, Indian Dialysis Centre - Entrepreneur director of the Year.

Duscha Pre-School & Day Care - Best Pre School of the Year Award

Mr. Ajanur Rahman - Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Sandip Gun - Best Principal of the Year

Dr. DNVSR Sarma - Social Services, Positive Influencer and Effective Motivator

Dr. Mohandas Warrier - Contribution to Healthcare and Medical Education

Prof. Dr. Geomcy George - Award for Healthcare Leadership Icon of the Year

Mrs. Latha R B - Lifetime Achievement Award

Akshar - Ratn Shri Parmeshwar Kareppa Koli - Excellent Good Handwriting & Innovative Teacher of the Year

Dr. P. L. Ravishankar - Best Professor of the Year

SUJIT KUMAR PRADHAN - Registered Pharmacist at Dayarupa Medicines, Angul

Sachin Desai Developers - Best Builders And Developers

Ms. Shehnaaz Yakubbhai Kothariya - Award for Contribution to Education Community

Mr. Prabhakar Baranwal - Real Estate Project Management

RNB Global University, Bikaner - Best University of the Year

Dr. R V Sampath Kumar - Award for Psychology & Diabetic

Dr. Nityananda Mishra - Best Teaching Award

B. S. Sarvesh - Award for Contribution at International Stage of Music

Bokka Syam Babu - Best Trainer in School Education

Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary - Best Innovator of the Year

Mr. Vinayak Mehta - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year

Mruganjali Sharma - Best Writer of the Year

Abhishek Kumar Gupta Chief Manager, UX/ UI Designer - Inspiring UX Leader of the Year'

Rivendale Early Learning Centre Pvt. Ltd. (Rivendale Teacher Training) - Teaching Excellence Award

MR. SUDARSHAN SABAT - BEST MIND TRAINER IN THE WORLD

KATHMANDU World School, Nepal - Best residential and day boarding school of the year

Phanindra Jammalamadaka - Best CISO of the Year

Dr. Pearl Pratikshya - Emerging Artist of the Year

Dr. Lion Komati Reddy Gopal Reddy ( Lotus Lap Public Schools, Boduppal ) - Best Chairman Award in Education Community 2023

Ravish H S - Young Director of the Year

Prof. Bauri Raula - Best Teaching Award

Dr. Debansu Chatterjee - Top 10 Professor of the Year

Dr. T Vadivel - Dedication to the Profession Award

Dr. Hemalatha T - Dean's award for professional ethics

Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.