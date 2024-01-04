International Excellence Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR
The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) in Delhi on 17th December, 2023
International Excellence Awards 2023, now in their second edition, held at the Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, Delhi on 17th December, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by His Excellency Mr. S KRISHNA KUMAR – IAS (Former Union minister, Govt. of India), Hon'ble Mr. Justice KURIAN JOSEPH (Former Judge Supreme Court of India), His Excellency Mr. ALEM TSEHAYE WOLDEMARIAM (Ambassdor of Eritrean). Guests of Honor for the event were, Col. (Dr.) DIVAKARAN PADMA KUMAR PILLAY (Shaurya Chakra, PhD Research Fellow, Manohar Parikkar Institute of Defence Studies & Analysis, Delhi, India), Mrs. Usha Krishna Kumar (President - All India Nurses Welfare Association International Chairperson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Foundation), Dr. Senorita Isaac (Trade Commissioner, Latin American Caribbean Trade Council), Prof. Subah Rajan (Senior fellow The Imagindia, New Delhi), Shri. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director of GCCR), Prof. K M PATHI (Educationalist & Senior Consultant), Prof. (Dr.) GURPREET SINGH TUTEJA (Joint Dean of Students’ Welfare (University of Delhi), Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor SGT University, Gurugram), Dr. MANISHA WADHWA (Professor in Education Aditi Mahavidyalaya University of Delhi), Prof. MAMTA SHARMA (Professor Principal Aditi Mahavidyalaya University of Delhi). The speakers discussed their views about Education and Moral Well-Being."
Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the International Excellence Awards and Conference.
About Kiteskraft Productions LLP
Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.
Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com
International Excellence Awards 2023 Winner List –
Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao - Lifetime Achievement Award ( Higher Education & Publisher )
Amitta Gahallot - Dynamic Teacher of the Year
Dr. Sameer Dileep Joshi - Edupreneur Director of the Year
Jyotishacharya Dr. Suvendu Kumar Das - Best Astrologer of the Year 2023
Ms. Rashi Srivastava - International Youngest Makeup and Hair Artist of the Year 2023
Dr. R D Kumar, Advocate - Lifetime Achievement Award
Mr. Yashwant Dattatray Ghaisas - Excellence in Astrology and Ayurveda
Global Strategic & Defence News - Most Credible Geopolitical Publication
Kidzland English School ( Mehul P Shah) - Best Management and Active Learning System
Mrs. Leena Nishit Jain - Best Principal of the Year
Mr. Ganesh Pharande ( Billimoria High School ) - Outstanding Leadership Award
Prof. (Dr.) Arghya Sur - Teaching Excellence, Academician, Educationalist, Researcher & Benevolent Social Service
Dr. SUNIL VISHNU KADAM - Outstanding Contribution in the field of Healthcare
Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta - Best Eye Surgeon of the Year
ELLORA EPC PVT.LTD. - Workplace Wellbeing Award
Dr. Manish Kocher - Innovative Principal of the Year
Ms. Aditi Goradia - Best Director of the Year
Varsha Balgopal - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Arnav Fisheries Private Limited. ( Mr. Manoj Kumar Sonkar ) - Excellence in Manufacturing Award
Dr. Roop Sidana - Award for Contribution to Mental Healthcare Community
Ms. Rujuta Rajendra Ketkar - Dynamic Teacher of the Year
Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited ( Mr. Ashok Narayanan ) - Excellence in HR Business Function
Dr. Uday Goutam Nookathota - Excellence in Healthcare Services
Pratiksha Bajpai - Mental Healthcare Icon of the Year
Future Shine Institute ( Mr. Abhishek Singh and Mrs. Anamika Singh ) - Best Service Provider in Education
Mr. Riyaz Nadaf - Award for Best Vastu Expert
Mr. Nitin Annasaheb Kere ( Fillpack Technology ) - Best Manufacturer for Food & Beverages Industry
Mr. Ashoksinh Chauhan ( Seva Sadhbhavna Welfare Foundation ) - Best NGO's of the Year
Dr. Dipendra Narayan Roy - Best Marketing Director of the Year
Mr. Rajarshi Dasgupta- Outstanding Achievement Award in Tax Consulting
Mr. Murli Manohar - Best Writer of the Year
Dr. Anand Shukla - Award for Contribution in Healthcare
Mr. Chaman Lal Sharma - Lifetime Achievement Award
Mr. Narahari Vishnu Kadekar - Excellence in Client Service
Md Mabidul Islam - Sports Recognition Icon
Mr. Raju Yadav - Award for Contribution to Student Development
Mr. Samir Shah ( Plank & Weave India Private Limited ) - Furniture Visionary of the Year
Mr. Vijay Kumar Amar - Infrastructure and Environment Engineering
Ms. Sonali Monalisa - Young Teacher of the Year
Dr. Saurabh Singh - Indian Dental Talent of the Year
Leggit Whole Foods ( Mr. Nithesh Narayana Reddy) - Best Startup of the Year
ADABALA venkata Venugopal ( Adabala Sports Foundation ) - AWARD FOR CONTRIBUTION IN THE FIELD OF SPORTS - PARTICULARY IN RURAL AREAS
Mr. Rohan Singh Tomar ( QRT AUTO PRIVATE LIMITED ) - Customer Service Excellence Award
Mann Ssharrmaa - Spiritual Master of the Year
Mr. Dineshwar Prasad Soni - Best Advocate of the Year
Dr. Tariq Syed Qureshi - Award for Contribution in Healthcare Community
Mr. Nalini Kr Majumder - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Dr. Y HEMALATHA - Best Principal of the Year
Mr. Mohan Lal Dogra - Director Performing Art and Education
Dr. Vithoba Tukaram Tale ( JSPMS Rajarshi Sahu College of Engineering, Tathwade, Pune ) - Best Education Service Provider of the Year 2023
Miss. B Nand - Best Founder of the Year
DR. POORNIMA SHARMA ( VISHVESHWARYA GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS ) - BEST ENGINEERING COLLEGE
Dr. Arvind Kumar Pushkar - Award for Contribution to Healthcare Community
Dr. Suresh Pathak - Award for Contribution to Education Community ( Scode Guide Movement )
Dr. S. Riyaz Mohammed - Outstanding Dentist of the Year
MeD Miracle Health Care ( Mantu Kumar ) - Excellence in Home Healthcare Services
Mr. Himanshu Sinha - Best Mimicry Artist of the Year
Mrs. Savita Rani Tehlan - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Ajinkya Manoj Kulkarni ( Unbound Spaces India ) - Award for Design Excellence in Interior Designing
Ms. VIDYA SAGAR - EMINENT SCIENTIST
Ganraj Pvt.Ltd. Kalyan ( Kailas Patil Kalyan ) - Manufacturing in Clothes and Textiles Award
Prof. Dr. Suchitra Vashisth - International Award in Research Excellence
Prof. Akshay Vaishnaw - Young Professor of the Year
A R Enterprises ( Dr. Sandeep Jain ) - Award for the Best Quality Initiative in Medical Diagnostics
Dr. Sudha Subramaniam - Award for Excellence in Research
Mr. Sagar Azad - Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Prafulla Suryaji Sawant Dessai - Award for Contribution in Education & Society
Astrologer Dr. Shri. Chithrabhanu K Poduval - World's Best Intuitive Astrologer
Toby Mathew - Young Principal of the Year
Impact Institute of Hotel Management, Agra ( Mr. Digvijay Singh, Director ) - Best Hotel Management College in North India
Mr. PRASHANT HANAMANT RAMADURG - Best Real Estate Land Developer
Prince Lotus Valley, Piprali Circle Campus, Sikar - Best School of the Year Award
CA Ramesh Manilal Nagar - Best Social Worker of the Year
APURVA PARIKH ARCHITECTS - TOP 15 ARCHITECTURAL FIRMS - INTERNATIONAL DESIGN PORTFOLIO
Jatin Sharma ( Jurist and Jurist International Law Firm) - Best International Law Firm
Vishveshwarya Group of Institutions - Best Emerging College - Employability
Dr. Dini Chandran C S - Iconic Research Scholar of the Year
Meerut Public School Group, Vikramjeet Singh, Managing Director - Best School Chain of the Year Award
Shayonam Overseas - Best Education Consultancy in India
City Convent School - Best School Using Technology Award
Ajay Dubey - Innovative Director of the Year
BADRI NARAYAN ADHIKARY - Innovative Contribution in the field of Law
Dr. Mukesh Sehgal - Best Professor of the Year
Niraj Kumar - Technology & Management Excellence
Dr. Mukesh Yadav ( UEM Jaipur ) - Innovative Professor of the Year
Sanket Shikhar - AI and Machine Learning Excellence
Mr. T. Ashuhrii Romeo - Best Entrepreneur and Nation Builder from North East Region, India
Vanshika Gupta - Awarded for Best Bridal Makeup Artists in North India
Gagandeep Kaur - Best Teacher of the Year
R.K Agarwal - PRIDE IN PROFESSIONAL ETHICS
Mohit Agarwal - IDEAL YOUNG DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
SIKKIM GLOBAL TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY - Best Emerging University in North East for the Innovative Ideas and Implementation of Best Futuristic Courses
MUNESHA J M - Best Social Service of the Year
Dr. Nironmoy Mukherjee - Outstanding Leadership Award
SIGN WORLD ( Suresh Kumar Prabhakaran ) - India.s Best No.1 Advertising Company 2023
DR. SHINY GRACE PAUL ( SHINE NERO - Founder & CEO, BANGLORE - Best Social Worker of the Year
Mr. Debashis Bhattacharyya - Best Writer of the Year
Er. Anurag Bholiya - Award For Contribution in Music Industry & Film Making
Avneet Kaur - Outstanding Leadership Principal of the Year
Mr. Asham Fulmamdi - Outstanding Patient Care Award
RGN Publications, Ganesh Sharma - Publisher of the Year 2023
Ramkumari Iyer - Award for Best Technology leadership
Czone Rubber Pvt. Ltd. - Best Rubber Manufacturing Industries in India
HORIZONS INTERNATIONAL - Best Coaching Institute of the Year
Mr.Nurul Hossain - Yongest Registrar of the Year
Future Pharma Pvt Ltd [ Mr.Lokesh Gupta ] - Best Pharmaceutical Company of Year
Kumod Kumar Singh - Lifetime Achievement Award
St. Xavier's Public School, CHATARPUR, ODISHA - Best Emerging School in Odisha
Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava - Outstanding Achievement Award
ArthaPoint. ( Mr Grijesh, Mr. Arun and Mrs. Arzoo) - Online Coaching Institute of the Year
Chiranjiv Banshiwal - Best Interior Design for Real Estate
Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, FCA -(President Samudayik Vikas Samiti) - Lifetime Achievement Award
APNELOG - Best NGO,s of the Year
Dr. Sandeep Anandrao Mali ( Founder & Chairman of Janseva Urban Co Op Credit Society Ltd. ) - Best Rural Co OP Banking
Mr. Guljar Alam Director, Indian Dialysis Centre - Entrepreneur director of the Year.
Duscha Pre-School & Day Care - Best Pre School of the Year Award
Mr. Ajanur Rahman - Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Sandip Gun - Best Principal of the Year
Dr. DNVSR Sarma - Social Services, Positive Influencer and Effective Motivator
Dr. Mohandas Warrier - Contribution to Healthcare and Medical Education
Prof. Dr. Geomcy George - Award for Healthcare Leadership Icon of the Year
Mrs. Latha R B - Lifetime Achievement Award
Akshar - Ratn Shri Parmeshwar Kareppa Koli - Excellent Good Handwriting & Innovative Teacher of the Year
Dr. P. L. Ravishankar - Best Professor of the Year
SUJIT KUMAR PRADHAN - Registered Pharmacist at Dayarupa Medicines, Angul
Sachin Desai Developers - Best Builders And Developers
Ms. Shehnaaz Yakubbhai Kothariya - Award for Contribution to Education Community
Mr. Prabhakar Baranwal - Real Estate Project Management
RNB Global University, Bikaner - Best University of the Year
Dr. R V Sampath Kumar - Award for Psychology & Diabetic
Dr. Nityananda Mishra - Best Teaching Award
B. S. Sarvesh - Award for Contribution at International Stage of Music
Bokka Syam Babu - Best Trainer in School Education
Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary - Best Innovator of the Year
Mr. Vinayak Mehta - Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year
Mruganjali Sharma - Best Writer of the Year
Abhishek Kumar Gupta Chief Manager, UX/ UI Designer - Inspiring UX Leader of the Year'
Rivendale Early Learning Centre Pvt. Ltd. (Rivendale Teacher Training) - Teaching Excellence Award
MR. SUDARSHAN SABAT - BEST MIND TRAINER IN THE WORLD
KATHMANDU World School, Nepal - Best residential and day boarding school of the year
Phanindra Jammalamadaka - Best CISO of the Year
Dr. Pearl Pratikshya - Emerging Artist of the Year
Dr. Lion Komati Reddy Gopal Reddy ( Lotus Lap Public Schools, Boduppal ) - Best Chairman Award in Education Community 2023
Ravish H S - Young Director of the Year
Prof. Bauri Raula - Best Teaching Award
Dr. Debansu Chatterjee - Top 10 Professor of the Year
Dr. T Vadivel - Dedication to the Profession Award
Dr. Hemalatha T - Dean's award for professional ethics
Kiteskraft Productions LLP Congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors!!!!!!!!!!!!!
