International model Kramik Yadav won Dadasaheb Phalke TV Award

New Delhi (India), June 15:In a historic first, international award-winning model and Mr. India 2022, Kramik Yadav from Gujarat has been honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award. He received this award for his significant contributions to the Indian pageant industry. The star-studded event took place at the Hyatt Centric Juhu Mumbai on June 11, 2023. The scintillating event was organized by Akhilesh Singh, who is also the founder and chairman of the awards show. It was a prominent event in the Indian pageant industry as this was the first time a Mr. India winner was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award. Kramik Yadav is also regarded as one of the most successful Mr. India winners of all time.

Kramik Yadav is a businessman and is based in Gujarat. He won two international awards for India last year and became an overnight sensation in the Indian pageant industry. His journey began after he won Mr. India 2022 title in Chennai and represented India at the biggest international modelling competition of Latin America – Caballero Universal. He is one of the very few men in the world that have been part of two of the biggest competitions in the world – Rubaru Mr. India and Caballero Universal. Along with winning the title of Mr. India 2022, he was also conferred with the Best in Talent award at the 2022 Rubaru Mr. India competition.

Kramik has a very long array of accomplishments following him

Kramik has a very long array of accomplishments following him. He is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the fashion world and possesses expertise in all types of Gujarati dance forms. He is also a dance choreographer and model. After winning the title of Mr. India 2022, he was chosen to represent India at the biggest international competition based in Latin America, Caballero Universal. It was a matter of huge pride for India and Asia as it was the very first time an Asian candidate qualified for this prestigious international competition; before Kramik, no Asian candidate ever got qualified for this event. In the month of December (2022), he travelled to the Latin American nation of Venezuela and became the very first Mr. India winner to visit the said nation. The special fact about Venezuela is that this country is regarded as the pageant capital of the world. Venezuela is the most respected country in the world of pageants and has produced the maximum of beauty pageant winners in the world.

During the international competition in Venezuela, Kramik was a major crowd-favorite candidate. He mainly grabbed attention for his very humble personality and very exquisite and spectacular outfits. His sense of style and fashion was greatly appreciated by everyone, and for the very same reason, he won Mister Elegance 2022 special award at the said international competition. Again, it was for the very first time that Mr. India won this award at the international level. On December 1, 2022, he created history once again when he won the 2nd runner-up title at the Caballero Universal competition. It was for the very first time that an Asian delegate entered the competition’s top placers league. Kramik’s significant contributions to the Indian pageant industry have been recognized and honoured by several organizations and institutions. Recently, he was awarded the Pride of India award and the Style Icon of the Year 2023 award in Goa and Gujarat, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.