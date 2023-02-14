International Teacher Olympiads Launched to Test Subject Proficiency

Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

In tune with the rapid changes in the education system, teachers’ proficiency in the subjects is considered necessary. While addressing the gathering in New Delhi on Sept 5, 2022, on the occasion of teachers’ day, honorable Prime Minster Shri Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award winning teachers and called for the need of creating good quality teachers in the country who would be exported to the world.

Addressing the comment, CREST Olympiads (Asia’s Most Innovative Olympiads) has taken a step forward to organize International Teacher Olympiads to test the subject proficiency of teachers.

All must have heard about the student’s Olympiad, but have one ever given thought to Teacher’s Olympiad? CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO), is first of its kind to assess and evaluate teachers’ subject proficiency in Mathematics, Science & English. It aims to provide a unique competitive platform for teachers to nurture, recognize their potential & identify their talent at the international level.

Recently, the Government of India announced its New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to transform the country into a more equitable and vibrant knowledge society. NEP 2020 is a concept to upgrade the overall education system from the perspectives of teachers & students. As per NEP 2020 annexure, according to Justice J. S. Verma Commission (2012) constituted by the Supreme Court, stated in, a majority of stand-alone Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) - over 10,000 in number are not even attempting serious teacher education but are essentially selling degrees for a price.

How will it be beneficial for Teachers

It will assist teachers in establishing themselves as a qualified tutor for taking competitive exam classes while also enhance their market reputation as their upskilled personalities will be in demand. Getting recognized with CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) certification/medals, ultimately helps teachers to stand out from other tutors.

How it will be beneficial for Schools

Parents seek schools with highly qualified teachers to nurture their children's abilities. Considering this, progressive schools these days ensure that their teachers are highly proficient in the subject they teach.

Through these tests, schools can review and rate their teachers’ proficiency in subjects of Mathematics, Science & English. This will be useful for schools to gauge and improvise their teachers' skillset.

Accordingly, schools are encourage to conduct CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) for their entire teaching faculty. Also, these exams are an authentic way to recruit new faculty for the schools based on their performances and credibility. Schools can also utilize the services of qualified teachers for training their students for Olympiad exams and other competitions.

List of CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO)

CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) is organized in stages I-IV and mapped grades 1 - 10. Teachers teaching for grades 1 - 10 can appear for the following subjects -

1. CREST Teacher Mathematics Olympiad (CTMO)

2. CREST Teacher Science Olympiad (CTSO)

3. CREST Teacher English Olympiad (CTEO)

Who can apply

CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) is open to experienced and aspiring teachers from across the Globe. Teachers can take a free trial to become familiar with the platform and understand the question paper format.

How do I Register for CREST International Teacher Olympiads

Following are the steps to register for CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) -

Step 1: Visit the Teacher Olympiads registration link.

Step 2: Once it opens, fill in all the required details and select class as “Teacher”.

Step 3: Select the subjects as per the requirement.

Step 4: Follow the instructions briefly.

Step 5: Proceed further to the payment section and then one is done with the registration process.

Note: Schools who want to conduct the CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) for their staff can email at info@crestolympiads.com or call/WhatsApp at +91-98182-94134.

Important Highlights

Exam Dates: Mar 14 - 28, 2023

Fee: INR 225 (India-based candidates) / USD 15 (International candidates) for each stage of a subject

Questions Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

According to Dr. Usha Banerjee (Science Tutor with more than 15 years of Teaching Experience and Sr. Scientific Officer at IIT Roorkee), CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) is an authentic step towards the teaching profession to groom teachers’ proficiency of our future generation of teachers. This would provide a platform for all the mentors to be certified based on their abilities to teach the subject. This would be a plus point in their teaching careers and it will also help parents to choose the best tutors who give teachers the big responsibility of grooming their children to ensure that they do well in academics subjects at the school level, at the Olympiad level and other several competitions.

Meanwhile, Ms. Priyasha (Mathematics Tutor with more than 5 years of Teaching Experience), says that CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) is a revolution in the teaching industry. By removing the monotonous idea of selecting teachers, now teachers will be recognized by their credibility and International scores. It will add value to their personality and profession.

Nitin Godawat, Director of CREST Olympiads, comments that CREST International Teacher Olympiads (CITO) was launched for teachers to ensure that they are better prepared to guide students for Olympiad exams and other competitions since they would have gone through the rigour themselves.

About CREST Olympiads

CREST Olympiads, Asia's most Innovative Olympiads are conducted for students in grades KG - 10. These Olympiad exams are taken by students from 25+ countries and 4000+ schools. CREST Olympiads being conducted at international level are getting participants from worldwide such as Vietnam, Philippines, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore and many more.

