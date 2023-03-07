International Women’s Day Special: Celebrating the Achievements of Women Entrepreneurs

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8th to commemorate women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. This year’s theme, “Choose to Challenge,” calls for gender equality and women’s empowerment across all spheres of life. Women entrepreneurs have been crucial in driving innovation, growth, and development. They are not only breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future but are also bringing the much-needed female perspective to add a new dimension to the sector they engage in. This article features three inspiring women entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Homz

Yukti Nagpal is the Director of Gulshan Homz, a leading real estate developer in North India. Yukti, a graduate of Delhi University, joined the family business in 2009 and has since led the company’s expansion and growth. Under her leadership, Gulshan Homz has developed over 5 million square feet of residential and commercial space across Delhi-NCR. The company has won several awards and accolades for its innovative designs, quality construction, and timely delivery.

As one from the current generation, her perspectives align with the youth and their expectations. These have added contemporariness to her company’s projects. The thing she finds the most beautiful about her profession is that she can fulfil the most attractive landmark after marriage and children. Yukti firmly believes in women’s power in leadership and has championed gender diversity in her organisation.

Tanvi Miglani, COO, HLM Group of Institutions

Tanvi Miglani is the Chief Operating Officer of HLM Group of Institutions, a leading educational institution in Uttar Pradesh. As the COO of HLM Group of Institutions, Tanvi Miglani has played a crucial role in the institution’s management, introducing innovative ideas and initiatives. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and Urban Policy from Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA.

A person with wide-ranging experience in different fields, Tanvi Miglani, has served as the Planning and Development Coordinator for the city of Houston. She has also contributed to the development of Bhopal Smart City while working with the City Commissioner. Besides, she has authored India’s first Placemaking Guidelines as part of the National Smart Cities Mission.

Tanvi’s expertise is evident in her vision for HLM 2.0. She has developed policies to ensure equal access to education for students from all backgrounds and opportunities to apply concepts practically. Her goal is to cultivate a generation that uses their education and skills to improve the lives of those around them and create a better country rather than merely pursuing high-value job packages. She values teamwork and encourages faculty members to devise creative ideas for incorporating the latest technology into teaching and improving students’ learning outcomes.

Divya Jain, Chairperson, The Manthan School, and Director – Founder, The Class Of One

Divya Jain is the Chairperson of The Manthan School, a leading K-12 school in Noida. Divya, a graduate of Delhi University, founded the school in 2009 with a vision to provide holistic education to children. Under her leadership, The Manthan School has established itself as a leading institution in the region, offering various academic, co-curricular, and sports programs. She is also the Director and Founder of The Class Of One, an online-only school created with a drive to transform the traditional learning structures & become a school of the future.

Divya strongly advocates for women’s leadership and has introduced several policies and programs to support and empower women in her organisation. She has established a women’s network, mentoring programs, and leadership development initiatives to encourage more women to take leadership roles in education. Being in close contact with young girls at her schools, Divya is utilising this opportunity to empower them right from the age when it matters the most.

In a sector dominated by men, women entrepreneurs such as Yukti Nagpal, Tanvi Miglani, and Divya Jain are not only breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future but at the same time by bringing a female perspective also redefining real estate development. On this International Women’s Day, let us celebrate and honour the achievements of women entrepreneurs and pledge to support and empower more women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.