International Women’s Day: Vistara’s #SheDoesItAll Campaign Celebrates the Strength and Resilience of Women

Women inspire others by building bonds and sharing their stories, encouraging daughters, sisters, and friends alike to chase their dreams fearlessly and fight for what they believe in.

So, this International Women’s Day, Vistara brought us #SheDoesItAll – a campaign that celebrates the strength, and resilience of women.

Women make for a major part of Vistara’s workforce, 44% to be precise, a number that continues to grow and soar. These incredible women are the very embodiment of empowerment as pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground services, security and much more.

By embracing their inner power to make a difference, navigating through hurdles and shattering barriers, women are inspiring not just other women but countless men in their own circles and beyond.

To pay homage to this message, India’s best airline- Vistara released a film featuring women from their staff, as they get ready to go out and do what they do best- lead by example. The film effortlessly captures the nuance of how women inspire many others around them, including the next generation in small but powerful ways, thereby creating a chain effect of empowerment. As it spreads from one woman to another, it will indeed shape a future where empowered women unite, uplift, and inspire generations to follow.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.