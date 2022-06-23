International Yoga Day Celebrated at Vegas Mall Dwarka

The mesmerizing glory of Vishwa-Guru Bharat rejuvenated through the celebration of International Yoga Day at Vegas Mall. A huge flock of fitness enthusiasts gathered to make the event fruitful.

The Morning of Tuesday became fresh and full of life in the gratifying presence of Yoga expert Shobha Rana. Addressing the crowd, Miss Rana stated, "Yoga is the only way to achieve peace and harmony in the hectic routine of modern life. It is not only good for physical health, but mental stress also gets reduced by practising Yoga.” DCP Dwarka, Mr. M. Harsh Vardhan also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence. He said, "Fitness is crucial for everyone regardless of age, gender and occupation. Our ancestors have stated that A healthy mind lives in a healthy body, and the key to good health is a balanced diet and exercise. Yoga is the best workout for everyone with ease and on a budget.”

Participants had a chance to practise different kinds of Asanas and Mudras with proper guidance and ask questions to the Yoga expert. Everyone carried the motivation to stay fit with them on their way home. The organization of the event became successful with the active support of sponsors like Trinity Institute, mirage.fit, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, NSUT, Earth & Serave and Anytime Fitness, etc.

Located in the heart of Dwarka, Vegas Mall is the most-happening spot on the west side of the city. Vegas, as the name suggests brings all the virtues of fashion, food and entertainment with a distinctive sense of style to discerning customers of Delhi and NCR. Vegas mall, has in time earned the status of being the fashion & entertainment stop for the audiences in Dwarka. Spread over 20 lacs of square foot area, Vegas mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. The mall also houses leading brands in the fashion retail industry. Presenting complete family ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, thematic MULTI-CUISINE food court and one of the largest HYPERMARKETS offering unlimited choices, comfort and convenience bound to change and upgrade the lifestyle of the city. The 1.3-acre PIAZZA boasts one of the biggest and stylish installation in the city, known for creating buzz with its unique and quirky events.

Vegas offers "Dwarka" a peek into the best of the world, anything that can be imagined!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.